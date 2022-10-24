The rock supergroup consists of Alice Cooper, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry, actor Johnny Depp and guitarist Tommy Henriksen

Johnny Depp and his band Hollywood Vampires will be going on tour in the UK next summer. The supergroup, which is made up of Alice Cooper, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry, Depp and guitarist Tommy Henriksen have revealed they will play six venues across the UK.

The band was previously forced to cancel their 2020 tour due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but have announced their upcoming shows will take place in July 2023.

The news comes after Depp returns to music following his high-profile defamation trial with ex-wife Amber Heard.

So, when are Hollywood Vampires going on tour and how can you get tickets? Here’s everything you need to know.

Johnny Depp of The Hollywood Vampires performs at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles in 2019 (Pic: Getty Images)

When are the Hollywood Vampires going on tour?

Advertisement

The Hollywood Vampires will be going on tour in the UK this summer, with six gigs taking place in July 2023. Here are the dates and locations for their UK concerts:

Scarborough Open Air Theatre, Scarborough - 5 July

Swansea Arena, Swansea -7 July

AO Arena Manchester - 8 July

The 02 London - 9 July

Utilita Arena Birmingham - 11 July

OVO Hydro Glasgow - 12 July

When will tickets for the Hollywood Vampires go on sale?

Tickets for The Hollywood Vampires UK tour go on sale on Friday 28 October at 10 am and will be available to purchase on Ticketmaster.

Is there a presale?

Advertisement

According to Ticketmaster, presale tickets are available depending on the venue. Here is a list of presale options for the UK:

Scarborough Open Air Theatre - Artist Presale Tuesday 25 October, 10 am, Ticketmaster Presale and Live Nation Presale Thursday 27 October at 10 am.

AO Arena Manchester - Three Presale Wednesday 26 October, 10 am, Venue Presale Thursday 27 October at 10 am.

OVO Hydro Glasgow - OVO Presale Wednesday 26 October, 10am, Venue Presale Thursday 27 October at 10 am.

There are no presale options mentioned for tour dates at Swansea, London or Birmingham.

Advertisement

What can I expect from The Hollywood Vampires tour?

Made up of Alice Cooper, Aerosmith’s Joe Perry and Depp, The Hollywood Vampires are known for playing tribute songs as well as their own music, with their most recent album Rise released in 2019.

Speaking about their upcoming tour, Cooper said: “Well, it’s already been three years since the Vampires have toured because of Covid.

“Also, Johnny has his movies, Joe’s in Aerosmith and I’m in Alice Cooper, so we have to look at that whole thing and see when we can all get a month or two off where we can go out and tour. And, we are going to be doing that, next summer coming up, 2023.

“I can’t wait to get back with the guys, I really love being in that band. My band is great and wonderful, but playing with the Vampires is an entirely different situation.

“I don’t necessarily do any theatrics at all, I’m just the lead singer, in a band, and the band just happens to be one of the best bands around! It’ll be great to see Johnny and Joe and Buck and Chris and all the guys.

Advertisement

“We’ll be rocking these places, especially the UK, I can’t wait to get to the UK! Lock your doors, put garlic all around, because the Vampires are coming!”

Perry added: “Next Summer it will be finally time for the Hollywood Vampires to rise again! We can’t wait to play the songs from our latest album, Rise, for all our fans across the pond.