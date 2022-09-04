Un Verno Sin Ti superstar’s World’s Hottest Tour is coming to Alamodome.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bad Bunny is bringing his first ever stadium tour to San Antonio.

The Reggaeton superstar is playing a series of huge shows in the Americas throughout the later half of 2022 and his next destination is in Texas.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bad Bunny, who was the most streamed artist on Spotify in 2020 and 2021, will be playing shows across North, Central and South America.

The rapper, real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, began the World’s Hottest Tour in his native Puerto Rico and is now playing venues across the United States.

He will play back-to-back shows at Alamodome in San Antonio.

Here’s all you need to know:

When and where is the next Bad Bunny Concert?

Bad Bunny will play a show at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Wednesday (7 September).

The full address of the stadium is: 100 Montana St, San Antonio, TX 78203, United States

The event is scheduled to begin at 7pm local time.

Can you get tickets for the Bad Bunny at Alamodome?

Ticketmaster has verified resale tickets available for the show in San Antonio.

However the prices start at over $200.

The cheapest available will cost $229.

Who did Bad Bunny kiss at the VMAs?

He kissed a male backup dancer during the MTV VMAs on Sunday (28 August).

Bad Bunny also kissed a female backup dancer.

The kisses happened during a pause in his performance at the award show.

Is Bad Bunny gay?

Due to Bad Bunny kissing the male backup dancer at the VMAs, it has led many to once again question his sexuality.

Previously discussing his sexuality in an interview with the Los Angeles Times in 2020, he described himself as “fluid.”

He explained: At the end of the day, I don’t know if in 20 years I will like a man. One never knows in life. But at the moment I am heterosexual and I like women.”

The singer is in a long-time relationship with jewellery designer Gabriela Berlingeri, who he started dating in 2017.

SAN JUAN,PUERTO RICO - JULY 28: Bad Bunny performs during his concert, "Un Verano Sin Ti" at Coliseo de Puerto Rico JosÃ© Miguel Agrelot on July 28, 2022 in San Juan, Puerto Rico.(Photo by Gladys Vega/Getty Images)

What is the setlist for the World’s Hottest Tour?

For the show at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on 5 August, Bad Bunny played the following songs - according to Setlist.fm

Moscow Mule

Me porto bonito

Un ratit

Efecto

Party

Tarot

La corriente

Neverita

Ni bien ni mal

200 MPH

La romana

Estamos bien

Te boté(Remix)

I Like It (Cardi B cover)

Si veo a tu mamá

La difícil

Bichiyal

La santa

Vete

Yo perreo sola

Safaera

Tití me preguntó

DÁKITI (Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez cover)

Yo no soy celoso

Aguacero

AM Remix(Nio García cover)

Yonaguni

Callaíta

Dos mil 16

Diles

No te hagas

Vuelve(Daddy Yankee & Bad Bunny cover)

Me mata

Tú no metes cabra

ChambeaP

Soy peor

Un verano sin ti

Un coco

La canción(J Balvin & Bad Bunny cover)

Andrea

Me fui de vacaciones

Otro atardecer

Ojitos lindos

El apagón

Después de la playa

How can you find out Bad Bunny’s lyrics?

Genius have the lyrics for all of Bad Bunny’s songs - as well as annotations explaining certain sections and lines.

Is there a support act?

Alessio will be the support act for the concert in Boston on 18 August.

What are the dates of the tour?

The full list of tour dates for the World’s Hottest Tour have been released.

They have been split in two legs:

United States/ Estados Unidos

5 August - Camping World Stadium, Orlando

8 August - Truist Park, Atlanta

12 August - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

13 August - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

18 August - Fenway Park, Boston

20 August - Soldier Field, Chicago

23 August - Nationals Park, Washington D.C.

27 August - Yankee Stadium, New York City

28 August - Yankee Stadium, New York City

1 September - Minute Maid Park, Houston

2 September - Minute Maid Park, Houston

7 September - Alamodome, San Antonio

9 September - AT&T Stadium, Arlington

14 September - RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland

17 September - Petco Park, San Diego

18 September - Petco Park, San Diego

23 September - Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

24 September - Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas

28 September - Chase Field, Phoenix

30 September - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood (Los Angeles)

1 October - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood (Los Angeles)

Latin America/ America Latina

21 October - Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

22 October - Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

28 October - Estadio Nacional de Chile, Santiago, Chile

29 October - Estadio Nacional de Chile, Santiago, Chile

4 November - Estadio José Amalfitani, Buenos Aires, Argentina

5 November - Estadio José Amalfitani, Buenos Aires, Argentina

11 November - Estadio General Pablo Rojas, Asunción, Paraguay

13 November - Estadio Nacional del Perú, Lima, Peru

14 November - Estadio Nacional del Perú, Lima, Peru

16 November - Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa, Quito, Ecuador

18 November - Estadio Atanasio Girardot, Medellín, Colombia

19 November - Estadio Atanasio Girardot, Medellín, Colombia

20 November - Estadio El Campín, Bogotá, Colombia

22 November - Estadio Rommel Fernández, Panama City, Panama

24 November - Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica, San José, Costa Rica

26 November - Estadio Cuscatlán, San Salvador, El Salvador

29 November - Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano, San Pedro Sula, Honduras

1 December - Explanada Cardales de Cayalá, Guatemala City, Guatemala

3 December - Estadio BBVA, Monterrey, Mexico

4 December - Estadio BBVA, Monterrey, Mexico

9 December - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico

10 December - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico

What is Bad Bunny’s net worth?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bad Bunny is worth $18 million.

Does Bad Bunny own a restaurant in Miami?

Bad Bunny and David Grutman have teamed up to open a restaurant in Miami.

It is called Gekkō, it is a Japanese steakhouse.

Miami Hearld reports: “Gekkō, which seats 185 and is located in Brickell, was designed by the New York-based Rockwell group.

“The restaurant will offer indoor and outdoor seating and includes an intimate lounge with the same name.

“Expect high-end cuts of wagyu beef but also sushi rolls and other highlights of Japanese cuisine, including Japanese milk bread and a “Lava and Ice” Kumamoto oyster.”