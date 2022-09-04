Bad Bunny at Alamodome: San Antonio concert, tickets, start time, lyrics, setlist, songs
Un Verno Sin Ti superstar’s World’s Hottest Tour is coming to Alamodome.
Bad Bunny is bringing his first ever stadium tour to San Antonio.
The Reggaeton superstar is playing a series of huge shows in the Americas throughout the later half of 2022 and his next destination is in Texas.
Bad Bunny, who was the most streamed artist on Spotify in 2020 and 2021, will be playing shows across North, Central and South America.
The rapper, real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, began the World’s Hottest Tour in his native Puerto Rico and is now playing venues across the United States.
He will play back-to-back shows at Alamodome in San Antonio.
Here’s all you need to know:
When and where is the next Bad Bunny Concert?
Bad Bunny will play a show at the Alamodome in San Antonio on Wednesday (7 September).
The full address of the stadium is: 100 Montana St, San Antonio, TX 78203, United States
The event is scheduled to begin at 7pm local time.
Can you get tickets for the Bad Bunny at Alamodome?
Ticketmaster has verified resale tickets available for the show in San Antonio.
However the prices start at over $200.
The cheapest available will cost $229.
Who did Bad Bunny kiss at the VMAs?
He kissed a male backup dancer during the MTV VMAs on Sunday (28 August).
Bad Bunny also kissed a female backup dancer.
The kisses happened during a pause in his performance at the award show.
Is Bad Bunny gay?
Due to Bad Bunny kissing the male backup dancer at the VMAs, it has led many to once again question his sexuality.
Previously discussing his sexuality in an interview with the Los Angeles Times in 2020, he described himself as “fluid.”
He explained: At the end of the day, I don’t know if in 20 years I will like a man. One never knows in life. But at the moment I am heterosexual and I like women.”
The singer is in a long-time relationship with jewellery designer Gabriela Berlingeri, who he started dating in 2017.
What is the setlist for the World’s Hottest Tour?
For the show at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida on 5 August, Bad Bunny played the following songs - according to Setlist.fm
- Moscow Mule
- Me porto bonito
- Un ratit
- Efecto
- Party
- Tarot
- La corriente
- Neverita
- Ni bien ni mal
- 200 MPH
- La romana
- Estamos bien
- Te boté(Remix)
- I Like It (Cardi B cover)
- Si veo a tu mamá
- La difícil
- Bichiyal
- La santa
- Vete
- Yo perreo sola
- Safaera
- Tití me preguntó
- DÁKITI (Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez cover)
- Yo no soy celoso
- Aguacero
- AM Remix(Nio García cover)
- Yonaguni
- Callaíta
- Dos mil 16
- Diles
- No te hagas
- Vuelve(Daddy Yankee & Bad Bunny cover)
- Me mata
- Tú no metes cabra
- ChambeaP
- Soy peor
- Un verano sin ti
- Un coco
- La canción(J Balvin & Bad Bunny cover)
- Andrea
- Me fui de vacaciones
- Otro atardecer
- Ojitos lindos
- El apagón
- Después de la playa
How can you find out Bad Bunny’s lyrics?
Genius have the lyrics for all of Bad Bunny’s songs - as well as annotations explaining certain sections and lines.
Is there a support act?
Alessio will be the support act for the concert in Boston on 18 August.
What are the dates of the tour?
The full list of tour dates for the World’s Hottest Tour have been released.
They have been split in two legs:
United States/ Estados Unidos
- 5 August - Camping World Stadium, Orlando
- 8 August - Truist Park, Atlanta
- 12 August - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
- 13 August - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
- 18 August - Fenway Park, Boston
- 20 August - Soldier Field, Chicago
- 23 August - Nationals Park, Washington D.C.
- 27 August - Yankee Stadium, New York City
- 28 August - Yankee Stadium, New York City
- 1 September - Minute Maid Park, Houston
- 2 September - Minute Maid Park, Houston
- 7 September - Alamodome, San Antonio
- 9 September - AT&T Stadium, Arlington
- 14 September - RingCentral Coliseum, Oakland
- 17 September - Petco Park, San Diego
- 18 September - Petco Park, San Diego
- 23 September - Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
- 24 September - Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas
- 28 September - Chase Field, Phoenix
- 30 September - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood (Los Angeles)
- 1 October - SoFi Stadium, Inglewood (Los Angeles)
Latin America/ America Latina
- 21 October - Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
- 22 October - Estadio Olímpico Félix Sánchez, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
- 28 October - Estadio Nacional de Chile, Santiago, Chile
- 29 October - Estadio Nacional de Chile, Santiago, Chile
- 4 November - Estadio José Amalfitani, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- 5 November - Estadio José Amalfitani, Buenos Aires, Argentina
- 11 November - Estadio General Pablo Rojas, Asunción, Paraguay
- 13 November - Estadio Nacional del Perú, Lima, Peru
- 14 November - Estadio Nacional del Perú, Lima, Peru
- 16 November - Estadio Olímpico Atahualpa, Quito, Ecuador
- 18 November - Estadio Atanasio Girardot, Medellín, Colombia
- 19 November - Estadio Atanasio Girardot, Medellín, Colombia
- 20 November - Estadio El Campín, Bogotá, Colombia
- 22 November - Estadio Rommel Fernández, Panama City, Panama
- 24 November - Estadio Nacional de Costa Rica, San José, Costa Rica
- 26 November - Estadio Cuscatlán, San Salvador, El Salvador
- 29 November - Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano, San Pedro Sula, Honduras
- 1 December - Explanada Cardales de Cayalá, Guatemala City, Guatemala
- 3 December - Estadio BBVA, Monterrey, Mexico
- 4 December - Estadio BBVA, Monterrey, Mexico
- 9 December - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico
- 10 December - Estadio Azteca, Mexico City, Mexico
What is Bad Bunny’s net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Bad Bunny is worth $18 million.
Does Bad Bunny own a restaurant in Miami?
Bad Bunny and David Grutman have teamed up to open a restaurant in Miami.
It is called Gekkō, it is a Japanese steakhouse.
Miami Hearld reports: “Gekkō, which seats 185 and is located in Brickell, was designed by the New York-based Rockwell group.
“The restaurant will offer indoor and outdoor seating and includes an intimate lounge with the same name.
“Expect high-end cuts of wagyu beef but also sushi rolls and other highlights of Japanese cuisine, including Japanese milk bread and a “Lava and Ice” Kumamoto oyster.”
For reservations and enquiries visit Gekko’s website.