Aitch will continue the UK leg of his Close To Home tour this weekend.

The rapper is due to play shows at venues such as Alexandra Palace in London and Victoria Warehouse in his native Manchester. It comes after almost a month on the road across the country.

The Mancunian rapper has moved at lightning speed from viral freestyles on YouTube to household name hits such as Taste (Make It Shake) and the BRIT-nominated, certified Platinum single Rain with AJ Tracey.

Aitch’s tour is named after his debut album Close To Home which he released in August of this year. If you are attending any of the remaining shows on the tour, here is all you need to know:

When is Aitch playing Alexandria Palace?

The rapper will be headlining a show at the famous north London venue over the coming weekend. It is the latest stop on his UK tour.

Aitch will play Alexandria Palace on Saturday (22 October). It comes after a headline concert at the O2 Academy in Bristol on Friday (21 October).

Can you get tickets?

Ticketmaster is showing “limited availability” for the remaining shows on Aitch’s UK tour. For the concert at Alexandria Palace the website is unable to find any tickets.

Tickets for the show at the O2 Academy in Bristol on Friday are also sold out on Ticketmaster.

Rapper Aitch wowed fans at his sell-out gig in Sheffield yesterday (Getty)

What rules does the venue have?

Alexandria Palace has said that the Aitch concert on Saturday is 16+. Visitors are also only permitted to bring in one small bag with them, which must not be bigger than A4 in size.

On its website, the venue says: “At Alexandra Palace we know that visitors need to feel safe and secure at our events in order to have the best experience possible, so we are continually reviewing our audience safety and security measures in conjunction with the Metropolitan Police and other National Security Agencies.

“There are multiple security measures implemented around our site with some being more visible than others. Please be aware detection dogs may be seen around the venue prior to and during events.

“We ask you take extra care of your personal belongings during concerts here at the Palace, as large and lively crowds can cause phones to be knocked, dropped and broken or lost.”

What is the setlist for the tour?

Aitch has been playing the following setlist on his recent UK tour. The following setlist is from 6 October in Glasgow, according to Setlist.fm:

Taste (Make It Shake)

What’s Next

Bring It Back

Louis Vuitton

Strike a Pose

UFO(D-Block Europe & Aitch cover)

Buss Down

3

Raw

Keisha & Becky

War (ArrDee & Aitch cover)

Wait

Safe to Say

Fuego

Cheque

The Palm

In Disguise

1989

Sunshine

Belgrave Road

Close to Home

Encore

My G

Learning Curve

Rain (Aitch & AJ Tracey cover)

Baby

What are the other dates on the UK tour?

The remaining dates on Aitch’s UK tour this month are as follows: