Hayley Williams and co will be coming to the British Isles in April

Paramore have announced a huge arena tour across the UK next year.

The band will be crossing the pond in support of their newest album This Is Why which is due for release in February. The tour will come to famous venues such as the 3Arena and The O2.

Paramore in the UK and Ireland tour will take place in April 2023. Tickets will go on sale next week and there will be a pre-sale available.

If you are thinking about getting tickets for the tour, here is all you need to know:

When do tickets go on sale?

Paramore announced the 2023 UK tour on Friday 21 October and tickets will go on sale next week. It is the first time the band have toured the British Isles since January 2018.

A pre-sale will take place on Wednesday (26 October) with general sale begining on Friday 28 October. Tickets will be available from 10am on 28 October.

Tickets will be available from Ticketmaster and SeeTickets as well as other major retailers.

How can you access pre-sale tickets?

To be able to access the pre-sale and be able to purchase tickets two days before they go on general sale, you will need to pre-order Paramore’s new album This Is Why from the band’s official store. If you have already pre-ordered it you will recieve a pre-sale code next week.

If you purchase any form of the album from Paramore’s website before 2pm on Tuesday (25 October) then you will be able to access the pre-sale on Wednesday morning. You need to have purchased the album direct from Paramore’s official UK store.

Who are the support acts on the tour?

The first special guest who will be joining Paramore on their UK and Ireland tour is Bloc Party. The English rock group have released six albums between 2005 and 2022, selling 3 million albums worldwide.

Bloc Party’s most popular songs on Spotify at the moment are: Banquet (180m streams), Helicopter (105m streams) and This Modern Love (46m streams).

Will Paramore play Misery Buisness on the UK tour?

Paramore’s hit song from 2007 Misery Business is one of their most recognisable tracks. However the band retired the track in 2018 and did not play it live again for four years. This was due to the lyrics of the track being deemed “sexist and anti-feminist”.

The band played the song live at Coachella Festival in 2022 and it has returned to the setlist for the band’s Fall tour in recent months. It is likely that the track will also be played on the UK tour.

Paramore are another band on the line up for the 2022 When We Were Young festival in Vegas. Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images.

What songs could Paramore play on the UK tour?

Paramore will release their sixth album This Is Why in February 2023 - the titular lead single was released on 28 September. You can expect tracks from that upcoming release to feature in the setlist.

Misery Business is also being played live by the band again after it was dropped for a number of years. Paramore’s Fall tour could give a hint at what to expect in 2023. Hayley Williams has also released solo music in recent years and a couple of tracks from that period have featured in the band’s recent setlists

The setlist played by Paramore in Bonner Spring, Kansas, on 14 October was as follows, according to Setlist.fm:

This Is Why

Brick by Boring Brick

Decode

Caught in the Middle

That’s What You Get

Ignorance

Forgiveness

I Caught Myself

Pool

Misguided Ghosts

Simmer (Hayley Williams song)

Ain’t It Fun

Boogie Juice(HalfNoise cover) (Zac Farro on vocals)

Rose-Colored Boy

Told You So

Misery Business (Fans on stage for final chorus)

Encore

Still Into You

Hard Times

What are the Paramore tour dates in 2023?

Paramore in the UK and Ireland tour will take place in April next year. The full list of dates are: