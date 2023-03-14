Throughout three seasons, 17 couples have become engaged on Love is Blind

Love is Blind season 4 is returning to Netflix this March, 30 hopeful singletons will be putting their faith in the pods to fall in love, sight unseen.

Fans are still reeling from what happened in season 3, which saw just two couples Alexa Alfia, Brennon Lemieux and Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed say I do at the altar. Viewers were recently given an update on how their love stories are doing in Love is Blind After the Altar in February 2023, which revealed some shocking news about SK and Raven.

Considering there have been three seasons of Love is Blind, the dating series has helped match up many couples, with some tying the knot and others calling it quits. But are any of the couples from Love is Blind still together? Here’s everything you need to know.

What couples from Love is Blind are still together?

Just four couples from the last three seasons of Love is Blind are still together, with no remaining couples going the distance from season 2. Here are the couples who are still going strong from Love is Blind:

What Love is Blind couples are still together? (Photo: NationalWorld/Kim Mogg/Netflix/Getty Images)

Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton

The season 1 couple will be celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary in November this year. Lauren and Cameron had a genuine love story from the beginning which captivated viewers. The couple have since gone on to write a book about the experience called Leap of Faith, which they launched in June 2021.

Amber Pike and Mike Barnett

A fellow season 1 couple, Amber Pike and Mike Barnett are still going strong, despite both getting cold feet in the run up to their wedding. They will also be celebrating their fourth wedding anniversary in November.

Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux

Alexa Alfia nd Brennon Lemieux had each other at first mention of shakshuka. The strongest couple of season 3, viewers were left rooting for their romance. On After the Altar in February they celebrated Alexa’s birthday in style, along with fellow castmates and discussed their plans about when they would be welcoming baby Lemieux.

Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed

Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed are still together, despite a series peppered with explosive arguments they said I do and have been going strong ever since. However, on After the Altar the couple did reveal that they still do not live together, but are planning to buy a home, they just have to agree on its location.

Who split up - and why?

17 couples in total got engaged with the hope to make it to the altar, whilst some did, not all relationships have ended in success. Here are the Love is Blind couples who called it quits.

Jessica Batten and Mark Cuevas

From season 1, Jessica Batten and Mark Cuevas broke up at the altar after only Mark said I do. The pair have each gone on to settle down other people, with Batten getting married to Benjamin McGrath in 2022 and Cuevas settling down with Aubrey Rainey, the couple got married in September 2022 and have welcomed two children.

Kelly Chase and Kenny Barnes

In season 1, Kelly Chase and Kenny Barnes ended up saying I don’t at the altar, but appear to still be on good terms. Chase congratulated Barnes on his engagement to Alexandra Garrison in August 2020, commenting on his social media post, “OH MY GOSHH YAYYY!!”.

Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers

The couple didn’t get married in the series but continued to date after cameras stopped rolling. However, Gibelli confirmed they had broken up in August 2021. She has since found love with reality TV star Blake Horstmann, who was a contestant on The Bachelorette.

Diamond Jack and Carlton Morton

The couple didn’t make it to the altar, breaking up in Mexico after Jack revealed he was bisexual. The pair made peace at the reunion but neither appear to be on speaking terms.

Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson

One of season 2’s most popular couples are no more. Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson tied the knot after falling in love in the pods. Despite still going strong in After the Altar they filed for divorce in August 2022. Whilst the reason for their divorce is underwraps, on 3 March she shared a photoshoot of herself in a red dress on Instagram alongside the caption “protect your peace”.

Mallory Zapata and Salvador Perez

Despite connecting in the pods, Salvador Perez opted to say I don’t at the altar. He has since moved on with dancer, actor and OnlyFans content creator Jessica Palkovic, who featured in After the Altar.

Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen

Natale Lee and Shayne Jansen very nearly tied the knot, but Natalie opted not to following an explosive argument after the bachelor party. The couple continued to date after the series ended but decided to go their separate ways.

Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely

Jarette Jones and Iyanna McNeely made it to the altar and said I do, the married couple featured in the reunion and seemed to be working well together. However, in August 2022 they announced they had decided to separate and were in the process of divorcing.

Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely at the Love is Blind season 2 reunion (Photo: Adam Rose/Netflix)

Deepti Vempati and Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee

Despite proposing to Deepti Vempati, Shake Chatterjee had doubts, leading to him getting dumped at the altar, with Vempati deciding to instead choose herself. The pair have since moved on, Vempati had a rumoured relationship with Kyle Abrams, whilst Chatterjee announced he has a new girlfriend in March 2022.

Shaina Hurley and Kyle Abrams

This couple didn’t even make it up the aisle, Shaina Hurley decided to break off her engagement with Kyle Abrams after she left Mexico without even telling him. Hurley has since married Christos Lardakis in a ceremony in Greece, whilst Abrams has been linked to fellow cast member Vempati.

SK Alagbada and Raven Ross

There was so much hope for this season 3 couple. Despite SK Alagbada deciding to say I don’t at the altar, they continued to date, establishing a long-distance relationship and showing a united front at the reunion and throughout After the Altar, even getting engaged. However, following online cheating allegations against Alagbada the couple have called it quits.

Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey

Zanab Jaffrey said I don’t to Cole Barnett at the altar, telling her former fiance exactly how she had felt during the process. Their relationship was unpacked on the reunion and the pair did have a conversation on After the Altar about what had happened. However, it does not seem like either of them are on talking terms.

Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden

Bartise Bowden said I don’t to Nancy Rodriguez at the altar with the couple deciding to end things. In After the Altar Rodriguez revealed that she had maintained a friendship with Bowden, but following reflection, decided to end it so she could move on.

When can I watch Love is Blind season 4?

