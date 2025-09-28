Jasmine and Bobby are one of the original success stories from Love Is Blind UK - and they have shared a big update on their new son.

Jasmine and Bobby Johnson were one of the first couples to marry on Love is Blind UK - and they’re one of three couples who are still married after getting hitched on the UK version of the hit Netflix dating show.

On Thursday September 25, the couple celebrated two years of marriage. Marking the milestone on Instagram, Jasmine wrote: “I never thought marriage was in the cards for me, despite really wanting it. But then you came along and showed me that everything truly does happen at the perfect time. Here’s to us, to our growing family, and to a lifetime of love, laughter, and all the messy, beautiful, perfectly imperfect moments in between.

“Thank you for being the steady rock of our home, for giving me the greatest gift of all with our beautiful baby boy, for always standing by my side, supporting me through everything, and loving me without judgment. I’m so proud of us and wouldn’t change this life for anything in the world.”

This isn’t the only big event in the couple’s life, as they are also preparing to be first-time parents. They announced they were expecting their first baby, after a fertility struggle, back in June.

"We've been keeping a secret," the TV bride wrote in the caption of a joint Instagram post with her husband at the time. "I’ve pictured your tiny face a thousand times. I’ve dreamt of this moment long before I knew how good life could get. Then I met your dad and the rest was written in love." They also added that their baby will be born before the end of the year, but did not give an exact due date. "Baby Johnson Coming Winter 2025!!" she added.

Love is Blind UK series one couple Jasmine and Bobby Johnson are expecting their first child. Photo by Instagram/@thejaycee_/. | Instagram/@thejaycee_/

Since then, the pair have been sharing regular updates about their pregnancy, including a gender reveal post in July in which they said they were expecting a baby boy. So, has Jasmine Johnson had her baby? Here’s all we know.

Have Love Is Blind couple Jasmine and Bobby had their baby?

No, Jasmine and Bobby’s baby has not arrived yet. On Saturday (September 27), they uploaded a video of them walking towards the camera stating they were “walking into parenthood”

When is Love is Blind couple Jasmine and Bobby’s baby due?

The pair have not spoken about a precise due date publicly. They have only said that their baby is due in the winter. On September 9, Jasmine uploaded a post in which she said she was approaching the third trimester. A week later, on September 16 she confirmed she was in the third trimester, the last stage of pregnancy.

The third trimester of pregnancy typically lasts for around 12 weeks, so that means it is likely that the baby is due sometime between December 2 and 9.

We’ll update this page as soon as Jasmine and Bobby announce the birth of their son.

LIB US stars Lauren and Cameron are also due to have a baby boy by the end of the year - so the LIB family is about to get even bigger very, very soon.