Love is Blind UK couple Sarover and Kal married in October and married in January - but she has revealed they are still not divorced, and can’t even think about starting proceedings for weeks.

Just minutes in to August reunion, Sarover shocked fans by annoucing that she and Kal were no longer together after getting married at the end of the show.

Gving more detail, she said that he had ended their marriage on January 2, just three months after their October 2024 wedding. She said he told her there was no spark between them, they were two different people, and that their relationship was over. The former TV bride also alleged that Kal refused to have a conversation with her about their separation which left her confused and with no closure.

Later in the reunion, Kal admitted he had realised he isn’t meant to have a long-term relationship. Then, in a podcast interview at the beginning of September, Kal accepted that he could have handled the break-up with Sarover better and said that he had apologised to both his former wife and his former mum-in-law in person after the reunion was filmed.

Now, Sarover has given a podcast interview herself and has revealed that despite the fact that they have now been broken-up for more than eight months she and Kal are not actually divorced. Plus, they can’t even think about starting proceedings for at least another couple of weeks.

Speaking to fellow Love is Blind alum Amber Desiree ‘AD’ Smith on her podcast What’s the Reality, in an episode that aired earlier today (Wednesday September 17), Sarover said: “ So because we got married in Scotland, um we did not know you have to wait a year to get divorced.” All of the couples got married at the same venue in Love is Blind UK - Coos Cathedral in Aboyne.

Love is Blind's Sarover has revealed why she can't file for divorce from her TV ex-husband Kal yet - and also why she's had to block him on social media. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

The former TV bride, now aged 30, went on to say that the couple were not eligible for an anulment. To qualify for an anulment, weddings must be either be proved to be not legally valid, or that they can be voided for one of several reasons. Sarover said that she would go down that route if she could, but they do not match the criteria for the marriage to be voided. The reasons a couple could anul their marriage include that the union was not consumated or one or both parties did not properly consent to the marriage.

But, she went on to say that she hopes to remove the stigma attached to divorce, when she is able to get one. “Divorce is okay,” she told AD. “It's sometimes part of certain journeys. Sometimes we feel as women, it taints us a bit, but I want to show that there's life after that. It does not take away from you. It does not make you any less of a person going into future relationships. So I stand by that and this is why I will be going through with it.”

Love is Blind UK series 2 couple Sarover and Kal on their wedding day. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

She added that she has asked Kal if she can be the one to file for divorce when they are able to begin proceedings so that she will “have some sort of control again”, but did not clarify if he has agreed to these terms.

She also revealed that their marriage date was October 1, so they will have to wait for exactly another two weeks from today until they can start the process.

Ironically, this is also the date that Love is Blind US season 9 will air on Netflix. When AD asked Sarover if she would be watching the new season she said it was in her diary and she was “excited” for it. When AD then remarked that October 1 was a “big day” for her, referring to it being her wedding date and also the date she could file for divorce, she looked confused for a split second before she laughed and said: “Oh yeah. See, I'm healing. I already forgot.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Sarover revealed that after Kal ended their marriage on January 2 she returned to her family home, where it took her three weeks to process the fact that their relationship truly was over.

She also said she did not hear from Kal for a few days initially, but when he did message her he left her with a parting quote. “He messaged me and the last line of the message was ‘have a happy or wealthy, healthy 2025”, she said, adding that at first she believed Kal was just “freaking out” and that they’d talk it through.

The reality star also alleged that Kal asked to meet up with her for a coffee after the reunion had been filmed but she declined as she felt there was nothing left to say between them. They saw each other once more at a cast wrap party, where she did have a conversation with him, but said she became frustrated when he told her that, even with the hindsight of what has happened, he would still marry her if he could make his choice again.

She added: “I’ve actually had to block him on socials now because it's toxic and that chapter's closed. I I have to accept that too. So for both of us to accept that, let's each other live our own lives now and be respectful of that.”

Kal has not responded to any of the comments made by Sarover.