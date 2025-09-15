A Love is Blind cast member has been removed from the pods for the first time in the show’s history after breaking one of production’s rules.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fans of the show will know that contestants on the show spend time in two gendered living quarters. From there, they all enter into pods for dates, where they can hear each other but not see each other. They know nothing about each other, other than what they choose to share on their dates.

Importantly, the women only see the women and the men only see the men. They don’t have access to their phones so that they can’t be tempted to look up their potential spouse-to-be in any way as it would ruin the concept of the show entirely if they did - and that means they also have no access to the outside world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But, a Love is Blind France contestant has been removed from the show for somehow managing to get contact with someone outside of the process.

A statement appeared at the beginning of the third episode of the first ever season of Love is Blind France which read: “Gallien [Braghini] is no longer part of the experiment. In this Love Is Blind journey, the singles commit to not interact with the outside world, [and] Gallien broke this rule.”

Neither Netflix nor Gallien himself has offered any details regarding how he broke the rule. He rather cryptically refused to speak about it during his exit interview.

“In order for this experiment to work, there are a lot of rules. We have to be in a bubble. I broke one of the rules of the experiment. I’d rather not go into details,”he said. “I wasn’t necessarily hoping that this adventure would have a fairy tale ending, but now I’m leaving through the side door, which is pretty pathetic. I feel bad for the girls for not finishing what we started. This really blows, but there were rules. I only have myself to blame.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow contestant Thomas Belmonte also told the cameras “what Gallien did was unacceptable” and said that he planned to tell their mutual connection, Tatiana Bazin, what he had done. He said: “I’m going to let Tatiana know that she’s a beautiful person, and that she needs to find someone who can be there for her and her son.” He was then shown telling single mum Tatiana in the pods that Gallien allegedly met a girl in his hotel “a couple of times.”

He continued: “So, you know what I mean by that. I won’t go into details. That’s why I knew he wasn’t the right guy for you. I wanted to protect you from that, but I didn’t know how to tell you. I didn’t want the Tatiana that I adore to get involved with that kind of guy.”

She responded with shock, “If he had been in front of me, he wouldn’t have gotten away with it,”she later said in a piece to camera. “I guess God was protecting me from something. Of course, I’m disappointed, but I know it’s not over. There’s still that special connection with [another contestant] Yannick [Rikko Yamanga], it’s not over.”

Tatiana also likened Gallien’s actions to a “betrayal”. She went on: “It really made me sad because Gallien checked a lot of my boxes, and he met quite a few of my needs, especially being lighthearted, listening [and] communicating,” she said. “It was all smooth. I did take it a little bit like a betrayal, and I thought, ‘When I was being genuine, what kind of game was he playing?’ … It’s starting to be a lot. I feel a little lonely.”

Love Is Blind France is currently streaming on Netflix. The first three episodes are available to watch now with new episodes coming weekly.