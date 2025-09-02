Lorraine Kelly couldn’t hide her frustration during an interview and ended up referring to two reality stars as ‘eejits’.

The TV host was talking to Love is Blind’s Ashleigh and Sarover on her self-titled TV show this morning (Tuesday September 2). The pair got married on the second series of the hugely popular Netflix dating show, but revealed during the reunion episode at the weekend that both of their marriages had ended after just three months.

During the show, which saw all couples who took part in the show come back together to air unfinished business a year on from the filming of the main series, Sarover was brought face-to-face with her now ex-husband Kal while Ashleigh was in the same room as her former husband Billy again for the first time in months.

The former TV brides dropped a bombshell and told shocked hosts Matt and Emma Willis that both of their then spouses had told them their marriages were over, just a day apart and only hours into 2025. They had only had their wedding days three months earlier, in September 2024.

Today the pair, who have become close friends after going through the experiment and their subsequent break-ups together, appeared on Lorraine to discuss how they felt following the reunion.

Before the interview had even begun, however, Lorraine wanted to give her opinion on the situation - and it was clear whose side she was on as she referred to both Kal and Billy as ‘eejits’.

She said: “I am baffled by the fact that those two eejits said no. I mean, it's crazy.” She went on with her brutal statement: “First of all, they were punching way above their weight anyway, but also I just don't get it. I just don't get it.”

Sarover then told Lorraine that she was still shocked by Kal’s decision to end their union. She claimed he didn’t even try to talk to her. “If you tried to talk to me, we would have at least had a conversation to attempt to make it work,” she said. Lorraine observed “It was like he just shut down” to which Sarover said “he did”.

Lorraine went on to say that “Billy was exactly the same” and Ashleigh agreed and said “absolutely”. Ashleigh added: “We we got no clarity from the reunion which was a real shame.”

But, despite their experience ending in heartbreak, both Sarover and Ashleigh said they hadn’t given up on love, and neither did they look back on the experiment negatively. They also said they had “no regrets”.

Ashleigh said: “Lorraine, being in that pod experience, It's magical. It's like no one else is in the room and all you hear is their voice. You talk about the the most meaningful conversations very quickly in the experiment; your biggest fears, your hopes and dreams, financial situation you're in, what does family and marriage look like to you? And that's what's taught us a lot.”

Sarover agreed and chimed in: “Yeah. Because you don't normally do that in the dating and the outside world. Those conversations come so much later. So to be able to do that in such a compressed time frame, you know this person really well.”

Potentially throwing some shade at herself and Asheligh’s ex, she added: “And as long as that person, they're both true to each other and they're both genuine, you're going to know that person and you're going to continue.”

Lorraine further gave her opinion: “I I think they've been extremely foolish. I mean, you're both bright, intelligent, beautiful women with so so much to offer.” Referencing their Love is Blind marriages, she added: “Just look upon it as a a we narrow escape, a wee blip in your life.”