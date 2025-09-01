Fans have been reacting to the news on social media that Kal and Sarover and Billy and Asheligh from Love is Blind UK Season 2, have split up.

The Love is Blind UK Season 2 reunion was certainly dramatic and there were even tears from host Emma Willis. The first couple to be quizzed were Kal and Sarover and although the couple were sitting together, their body language gave them away before Matt Willis asked them the first question.

Matt Wills’s first question to them was: “”Guys, update us, how’s the first year of married life been?” Sarover said: “What married life?” which drew gasps of shock from the audience.

Sarover went on to say “ I fell in love with a guy I thought made me feel seen, made me feel hearts, made me feel loved. And three months later, he walked away.”

Matt Willis then said: “This is quite a shock, I mean, from everything we saw, we were like, ‘These two are loved up. Um, so what happened.”

Love is Blind UK series 2 couple Sarover and Kal on their wedding day. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

After sighing, Sarover then said: “That’s a really interesting question actually. If I’m being honest, I thought we were going from strength to strength. He was integrated into my family, with my friends, and also said: “I couldn’t see life without him.”

Sarover then explained what had happened. “On the second of January, he turned around and said to me (very coldly by the way) no emotion whatsoever, not an ounce of anything, and he made the decision for both of us. He did give me three reasons.

“Sarvover said that the first of the reasons was because there was no spark, the second one was, “We are very different people,” and the third one was that Sarover was more emotional and affectionate. And that’s that.

Later on, Sarover asked Kal, “Why did you marry me?” and he said: “Because it was everything I wanted at that moment.”

Kal’s brother Juanid who featured in the show when he revealed that Kal cannot handle his commitment, was asked his thoughts in the reunion show. Juanid said: “He has always been that way and struggled with that but also said that “I believe that he went in with the greatest of intentions.”

In reaction to Kal and Sarover no longer being together, one fan said: “From the start, Kal was a joke- cold, uninterested and brutally honest. ‘Not my type’ stung and post-pod silence on her beauty speaks volumes.”

When I watched the Love is Blind Season 2 weddings, I was expecting Sarover to say yes but not Kal as in my opinion, he didn’t seem committed or in love with Sarover throughout the whole process. He even admitted that he normally dated blonde, blue-eyed women.

Even when Kal tore up his wedding vows at the ceremony to Sarover and said he wanted to share what was in his head, rather than something that was pre-written, there seemed something mechanical and cold about him.

When it came to Billy and Ashleigh’s turn to be interviewed, Matt asked them, “Guys, are you still together?”

Love is Blind UK series 2 couple Ashleigh and Billy on their wedding day. Photo by Netflix | Netflix

Again the tension between Billy and Ashleigh was palpable even before they uttered their response. Billy answered first and said: “Unfortunately we are not together.” Ashleigh goes on to explain how their wedding day was the best day of her life, and said: “Him saying yes to me at the altar was all the reassurance I needed.”

Ashleigh went on to say that “But you did not reassure me when we left the experiment. It was as if we went into date mode rather than marriage mode.” She also recalled how she went into this experiment with an “open, vulnerable heart.”

Billy was then asked where he thought the marriage broke down and he said: “I mean… transitioning into reality. That’s what I struggled with the most” He also revealed that “As time went, I just felt myself disconnected and it was breaking my heart.”

Ashleigh then revealed that she took him to Miami over Christmas. Emma Willis also brought up how even food shopping seemed to be an issue with the couple, and asked them if things like that affected their relationship. Billy said: “Yes I’m disciplined in the army, whoever what I also got from the army is we adapt and also said: I love cake, I love Guinness,but it’s everything in moderation.”

Asheligh then explained how her friends found Billy cold over Christmas and New Year and said: “You then had the conversation with me on the first of January and this conversation was gut wrenching. The way you described you were feeling about this marriage, given it was less than three months.”

Asheigh also said: “Three months? Is that really giving marriage a go?” Billy interjected and said: “I am gutted, do you really think I wanted to get divorced again?”

It also came to light that Billy had made a firm friend with Kal and Emma Willis asked the question whether Sarover/Kal and Ashleigh/Billy’s relationships ended at the same time. Asheligh said: “When I confided in Sarover saying, you won’t believe what happened to me,” Ashleigh said that both Billy and Kal used very similar words such as “loss of connection" and feeling like “things were forced.”

Ashleigh questioned whether a conversation had happened between two males “where they both egged each other on.”Kal and Billy both denied it and Kal said “it was an unfortunate coincidence.”

I have to admit I was shocked when Billy said yes to Asheligh at the altar so therefore wasn’t surprised at the reunion to find out they were no longer together. I thought Billy may have had every intention of wanting to marry Ashleigh, but he seemed fixated on her job as an air hostess and I was particularly aghast when they went food shopping and Billy highlighted the calorie content of sweet things when she gravitated towards the sweet section.

It would seem that I was not alone in thinking this and when this clip was posted on Instagram, one person wrote: “Why should it be his problem she isn’t asking him to eat cake with her,” whilst another said: “Girl run.. to your local bakery, with a new man who doesn’t want a trad wife!”