One of the biggest shocks of Love is Blind series 2 is when Bardha told Jed she couldn’t marry him on their wedding day - and now she has said why she made that choice just 24 hours before they met at the altar.

Bardha and Jed were a fan favourite couple on this year’s series - and viewers were therefore left broken hearted when Bardha told Jed she couldn’t marry him when they met at the altar.

The two had appeared to have an almost perfect relationship - that was up until the pair had their first argument. They were both very independent and struggled to adjust to letting each other take the lead. Their row, as Bardha explained to her fellow brides on their hen do, came about when Jed had asked to pay the bill for their meal but she paid instead.

Then, in the lead up to their wedding day, Bardha revealed to the cameras the couple had had further bickers. But, this didn’t seem to be a big thing - and the pair still spoke very lovingly of each other in the vows they said to each other on the wedding day.

In his vows, Jed told his bride: “In case you didn’t know, I’m crazy about you, and I’d be lying if I said that I could live this life without you.” Bardha also equally told him she couldn’t imagine a life without him. When it was time to decide if love is truly blind, however, Bardha shockingly said: “I just think there’s so much more we need to learn about each other.”

For viewers, it was a confusing choice and appeared to be based around the bill paying argument. But, now Bardha has spoken out about what exactly happened and that there was actually so much more to it. She spoke about her choice on the official Love is Blind podcast, telling host and TikTok star Sarel and guests Zeze Millz and Faye Winter that she decided not to get married a day before their big day.

“The day that we were flying to our wedding venue - Coos Cathedral in Scotland - we got into this argument where I was questionning Jed’s intentions for our wedding. I pushed and he reacted in a way that I didn’t expect, I’d not seen before. I’m quite a logical woman and hearing him sort of deflect every question I’m answering (sic) just gave me enough clarity for me to say ‘I don’t think you’re serious’. And it just hit me all at once ‘you don’t know this man’.

“I really battled with myself that night because it was 24 hours before the wedding. It wasn’t a build up until then, it was just this switch.” Later in the podcast, Bardha also appeared to throw shade at Jed and imply even further that she thought her ex-fiancé wasn’t in the experiment for the right reasons. When Sarel asked her if she still believes Love is Blind she said she did.

“I do think that love is blind, I think that the experiment is really effective if both sides want the same thing. I think you both have to be there for that right reason. You’ve got to be real lucky.”

The former TV bride also revealed that she did not regret her decision at any point, but that in the 24 hours after the almost wedding she was most concerned about Jed. She said she was thinking: “I can’t believe I had to make such a tough decision and hurt someone that I really love in the process.” She added that she called him “non-stop” and insisted on going to see him so that he would know she was still “100% in this”. She continued that she didn’t take her decision lightly and wanted him to know she’d do everything she could to keep them together.

But, it would appear the pair weren’t able to make it work between them despite Bardha’s best efforts - which has also been hinted during a teaser trailer for this weekend’s reunion. Jed also spoke to Sarel, Zeze and Faye later in the same podcast - but separate to Bardha. He told them that the experiment had taught him it was okay to be “open and vulnerable” - and that he would take that into his future dating life.

The former TV husband also said it was “still shocking to this day” how himself and Bardha got to the point they did. He added that on the wedding day he was shocked by his then fiancée’s choice too because she had told his friends while they were living together in Manchester during the experiment that “no matter what he does or says” she would be in their relationship “100%”. He added that this left him “blindsided”.

But, he said he knew in the moment what Bardha would say because when he proposed in the pods she said yes straight away, but when it came to the registrar asking if she would take him to be her husband she hestitated. He went on to say that he “respected” Bardha’s decision, but “didn’t really like how she went about it”.

Jed also explained in more detail how they came to blows over a bill. He explained that during the experiment there was a night when Bardha’s friend had visited and she had paid the bill. So, he told her that when his friends visited the following night he wanted to pay the bill. But, then at the meal Bardha paid again. He said this made him feel “unheard”. When asked about the situation in her interview, Bardha said she didn’t think it was a “big deal” and that she had simply wanted to impress Jed’s friends.

The Love is Blind UK series 2 reunion airs on Netflix this Sunday (August 31) at 9pm.