Love is Blind’s Jed and Bardha were fan favourites on Love is Blind series 2 - but after a surprising wedding day, are they still together now?

Bardha and Jed seemed to have an almost perfect relationship after they fell for each other in the famous Love is Blind pods.

The pair connected over the importance of honouring their respective heritages — he’s Lebanese and she’s Albanian — and also sharing a desire of wanting two children. Their bond strengthened with each date, and Jed soon got down on one knee.

Their reveal went well, with each of them obviously phyisically attracted to the other. But, once they moved in together they found they had to adjust to letting each other take the lead as they were both used to being independent.

When Bardha introduced Jed to her parents, they gladly granted their blessing for the engagement. However, Bardha’s best friend, Olivia, raised a concern because they hadn’t had an argument yet, When they later met Jed’s family, his dad was optimistic about their partnership but his mum was nervous that their journey to the altar was too quick.

At her bachelorette party with her fellow Love is Blind brides, Bardha revealed that she and Jed had their first argument. It started after she paid for dinner, even though he’d made it clear he wanted to take care of it. What she thought was a kind gesture left Jed feeling unheard. The iciness that followed revealed just how stubborn both of them were in conflict.

As they prepared the head down the altar, Bardha shared that she and Jed had bickered more since their first argument, which has her worried about how they’ll handle communication moving forward. Jed, however, was confident in their connection despite the recent clashes.

In his vows, Jed told his bride: “In case you didn’t know, I’m crazy about you, and I’d be lying if I said that I could live this life without you.” When it’s time to decide if love is truly blind, Bardha shockingly said. “I just think there’s so much more we need to learn about each other.” Both sides of the congregation gasped in disbelief (and I think so did all the viewers at home).

After exiting the ceremony, Bardha explained to her loved ones that the fights they’d been having showed her a different side of Jed and herself and made her realise they have a lot more work to do before getting married.

However, when the couple spoke one-on-one, she reassured him: “It’s not a no. It’s when we’re ready.” Jed, however, needed to be alone in order to come to terms with her decision. When it comes to the future of their relationship, he simply told the cameras: “Time will tell.”

Bardha was certainly hopeful the pair would continue to date after the experiment, telling the cameras she couldn’t bear the thought of losing Jed, but he said he found it difficult to imagine going back to cuddling on the sofa together after what had happened.

We know that Love is Blind is filmed around a year in advance, so their wedding day took place in 2024. What has happened to Jed and Bardha since then? Did the couple manage to make it work between them despite not getting married?

We’re still not sure. The couple haven’t yet spoken out about what happened between them after their almost wedding day on their Instagram pages - but there is still a reunion episode to come. This means that the pair, along with the rest of the series 2 cast, won’t be able to give any up-to-date details on their relationship status until after the reunion show has aired to avoid any spoilers.

So, although fans are desperate to know if the pair could become the first couple in the show’s history to make it work between them despite deciding against getting married, we’ll have to wait a little longer to find out.

We’ll update this page with more information when we have it. In the meantime, take a look at which other Love is Blind UK series 2 couples said ‘I do’ - and who said ‘I don’t’.

* The Love is Blind series 2 reunion airs on Netflix this Sunday (August 31) at 9pm.