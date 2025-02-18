Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Season 8 of Love Is Blind has begun on Netflix - but while we’re just watching the connections form, the couples’ fate has already been determined.

We all know that the hit Netflix dating show is filmed in advance - after all for all previous seasons the reuinion episode airs just one week after we see the weddings, and we know more than seven days has passed since the couples said ‘I do’ or ‘I don’t’.

But, now we have an insight into exactly how much in advance the show is filmed - and it’s likely to be a lot more than you think. TMZ has seen court documents which confirm the marriage date of one of the season 8 couples.

It also reveals that the couple, which viewers have just watched get engaged, actually do get married when they meet at the altar. That couple are - spoiler alert - Daniel Hastings and Taylor Haag . . . so it would seem that the couple do get over their Instagram issue. The pair made their union official during their wedding last March in Hennepin County, Minnesota, after falling for each other sight unseen during the LIB experiment.

What we don’t know for sure is if the couple are still married today, 11 months later. But, TMZ haven’t reported that they have found court documents which show the pair have got divorced, so hopeless romantics everywhere can hope that the couple are still happily married. We’ll have to wait for the reunion episode to air, which we expect around mid-March, to find out all the details.

Show creator Chris Coelen has previously confirmed that the entire season is filmed over 38 days in total. After couples get engaged, they have a further 28 days to decide if they are going to get married before their wedding day arrives. So, if Hastings and Haag got married in March - and presumably so did any other couples who say ‘yes’ to each other on their wedding day - that would mean that the whole LIB process began about five weeks prior.

Netflix dating show Love Is Blind is filmed much further in advance that you might think. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

That would mean, that depending on the specific dates, filming began sometime in February 2024, possibly even January. So, each season of Love Is Blind is filmed around a year before the episodes drop on Netflix.

The streamer has already confirmed that the show will be renewed for season 9 and 10, so it’s likely that another season is being filmed right now. Just imagine, as you read this a brand new couple could be falling in love in the famous pods. . .

There are two seasons of Love Is Blind a year, usually one which airs in February and one which airs in September, so judging by this pattern it’s likely that season 10 is being filmed right now and season 9 was filmed back in September 2024.