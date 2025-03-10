Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Netflix has already confirmed that the show has been renewed for further seasons - so here’s all we know about seasons 9 and 10.

Love Is Blind has firmly earned its place as one of the best loved reality dating shows around the world. It started out in the US, but it’s gained so much popularity that versions have been created around the world. Now, you can also watch Love Is Blind UK, Love Is Blind Germany and Love Is Blind Brazil, to name just a few.

But, the original series is still one of the best. It’s going to celebrate it’s five year anniversary on Valentine’s Day (Friday February 14) with the launch of season 8, but we already know that Netflix has also given the green light to seasons 9 and 10.

So, here’s everything we already know about Love Is Blind seasons 9 and 10.

When will Love Is Blind seasons 9 and 10 air?

We don’t have official release dates yet for season 9 and 10. Since Season 2, however, there have been two Love Is Blind series a year, with one airing in February and one airing in October.

As season 8 is airing in February, we can expect the same pattern will follow as previous years and therefore season 9 will follow this October. It’s also likely that season 10 will air on Valentine’s Day 2026, as season 1, 6 and 8 have all aired on Valentine’s Day. Season 4 did, however, air in March so there is a chance that season 10 may also be released in March.

We can be quite certain, however, that season 9 will air in autumn 2025, followed by season 10 in spring 2026. That’s unless Netflix decides to take a break, but as LIB is so successful we can’t see that happening. We’ll update this page will confirmed release dates when we have them.

Are there trailers for Love Is Blind season 9 and 10?

There isn’t a trailer yet for season 9 or 10 of LIB, but we’ll bring them to you here when we do have them.

Who is in the Love Is Blind season 9 and 10 cast?

We don’t know yet who will be in the cast for either season 9 or 10. At the end of season 7 reunion, viewers were introduced to the first three season 8 contestants. But, we didn’t get to meet any of the season 9 participants at the season 8 reunion so we’ll have to be patient for a little while longer. We’ll bring you the information as soon as we have it.

Where and when will Love Is Blind season 9 and 10 be filmed?

At the end of the season 8 reunion it was revealed that the season 9 of LIB will be filmed in Denver, Colorado. But, we don’t know yet where season 10 will be filmed. One thing we do know, however, is that every series the show welcomes single hopefuls from different areas of the US. It’s unlikely that show producers will repeat a location, however, so it’s a safe assumption that the series won’t be recorded in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Seattle, Houston, Charlotte, Washington D.C, or Minneapolis, which is where the previous seven series have been filmed.

Kinetic Content, the production company behind Love Is Blind, put out casting calls for singles in the New England area, Ohio, Denver and Miami back in July - so it’s likely that’s where the singles will be from for future series. Filming normally takes place about a year before the season actually airs, so it’s like that season 9 was filmed in autumn last year and season 10 will be filmed some time around now - it might even be being filmed literally right now.