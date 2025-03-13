Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Love Is Blind is a hugely successful dating show - it’s created many long-lasting couples in the US and UK, and lots of them have even had babies.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Love Is Blind sees couples fall in love sight unseen and then, after only a week weeks, decide whether or not they want to be together on their wedding day.

The Netflix dating show is so popular it’s been re-created in many different countries. The original US version and the newly launched UK version are the most popular and there's also editions in Brazil, Japan, and most recently, Sweden.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have been eight seres of the US version, with the seventh series currently airing. The first UK version aired earlier this year, with a second series already planned.

So, with so many series’, the dating show has helped match up many couples, with some tying the knot and others calling it quits. But are any of the couples from Love is Blind still together? And how many of them have now had babies? Here’s everything you need to know.

What couples from Love is Blind are still together?

Several couples from the various seasons of Love is Blind US and UK are still together, as of March 2025. There’s 13 to be exact.

Here are the couples who are still going strong from Love is Blind:

What Love is Blind US and UK couples are still together, as of March 2025? (Photo: NationalWorld/Kim Mogg/Netflix/Getty Images) | NationalWorld/Kim Mogg/Netflix/Getty Images

Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton

The season 1 couple will be celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary in November this year. Lauren and Cameron had a genuine love story from the beginning which captivated viewers. The couple have since gone on to write a book about the experience called Leap of Faith, which they launched in June 2021.

Amber Pike and Matt Barnett

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fellow season 1 couple, Amber Pike and Matt Barnett are still going strong, despite both getting cold feet in the run up to their wedding. They will also be celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary in November.

On Tuesday October 8, the couple joined the first episode of Lauren and Cameron Hamilton's The Love Seat podcast. While chatting with their fellow Love Is Blind friends, Amber revealed that she's pregnant and that the couple is expecting their first baby together.

She said: “Over summer break, he just went and knocked me up.” Lauren cheered and clapped and said: "There's a baby Barnett on the way!"

Amber then referred to her unborn child as “little baby B”. "The biggest congratulations to you guys, I'm so excited," Lauren said, while Cameron added that he's "ready to be an uncle."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Instagram, Amber and Matt shared a video montage of photos of them throughout the years to commemorate the announcement, starting with their wedding in season one of the Netflix series.

At the very end, the couple can be seen posing together and cradling Amber's baby bump. "Where it started, Where we’ve been Where we’re at…" read the caption. The baby is due later this year.

Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux

Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux had each other at first mention of shakshuka. The strongest couple of season 3, viewers were left rooting for their romance. They have been married for three years and welcomed baby Lemieux this summer.

Sharing a photo of the two of them cradling their daughter on Instagram they wrote: “Our perfect daughter, Vienna Ziva Lemieux, born July 31, 2024. She has mommy’s hair and daddy’s dimples and we couldn’t be more in love.”

Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed are still together, despite a series peppered with explosive arguments they said I do and have been going strong ever since. They also met on series 3 of the show and have just celebrated three years together. They now live together.

Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah

We didn’t know if they’d make it, but Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah are still married and going strong. Despite Kwame’s reservations about moving from Portland to Seattle, the couple said “I do” in season 4 of the show, and regularly share loved up pictures on their Instagram. They bought their first house together in 2024.

Tiffany Pennywell and Brett Brown

This couple screamed wedding bells from the start and despite Tiffany accidently nodding off whilst Brett beared his soul, the couple’s love story kept us going during season 4. They are still married, with Brett sharing a post of him and Tiffany on social media, with the caption: “Started in the pods, now we’re here! We met in the most unexpected way imaginable but we wouldn’t have had it any other way.” They also bought their first house together in 2024.

Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski

Despite Zack initially proposing to Irina (we’ll get to that later), he found love with Bliss after returning from Mexico. The couple overcame their obstacles to get married in the Love is Blind season 4 finale. Neither have shared any updates on social media since they appeared on the show, but it is believed that the couple are still an item.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They welcomed a baby daughter in April 2024. They wrote: “We hope you dance our beautiful baby girl. Galileo Terri Rayne Goytowski born on a sunny April day in Seattle.”

Lydia Arleen Velez and James Milton Johnson

Lydia and James Milton, or Milton as he is known, are the only success story from Love Is Blind season 5. Lydia was unsure about their romance at first as she was 30 during their time in the pods, while Milton was 24. He soon won her over, however, as they bonded over their shared love of science. They got married in June 2022 on the show and then had a second wedding in her native Puerto Rico. In October 2023, they revealed they were in a long-distance marriage because Johnson had to relocate from Houston, Texas to Long Beach, California, for work.

Amy Cortés and Johnny McIntyre

Amy and Johnny are the only couple who said yes to each other on Love Is Blind series 6. The pair have been married for a year and moved in together shortly after appearing on the show and saying ‘I do’ - with Johnny even paying to break his new wife’s lease so that they could find a home together.

Garrett Josemans and Taylor Krause

Garrett Josemans and Taylor Krause were the first couple to get engaged in the pods during season 7, which came on Netflix in Autumn 2024. They bonded over their love of science and they had a strong relationship throughout, and although they hit a stumbling block when Josemans wasn't honest about texting an ex which triggered Krause's insecurites, the pair soon recovered when he apologised and said 'I do' to each other on their wedding day.

Daniel Hastings and Taylor Haag

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daniel Hastings made his intentions for Taylor Haag very clear from their very first pod date in season 8 when he (jokingly) got down on one knee after learning little more than her name. The connection between the pair became genuine, however, as they bonded over their shared values and love of Christmas. He later proposed for real and she accepted. They faced a test after their reveal meet-up, as she was convinced he had followed her on Instagram prior to them joining the experiment. This was soon disproved and the couple moved on - becoming the only pair in their season to say ‘yes’ to each other.

Jasmine and Bobby Johnson

Jasmine and Bobby are one of the success stories of the first series of Love Is Blind UK. They have now been together for a year after forming a lasting bond in the pods. After the show ended, Bobby moved to London to be with his new life and at the reunion they confirmed they are hoping to start a family together at some point in 2025. So, watch this space, another Love is Blind baby could be coming . . .

Nicole Stevens and Benaiah Grunewald Brydie

Nicole and Benaiah didn’t have the smoothest journey in Love Is Blind UK season 1. They formed a close bond in the pods, but Benaiah’s hesitancy about proposing saw her accept a proposal from another member of the pod squad, Sam. However, she quickly realised her mistake and called off the engagement. A few days later she met Benaiah for the first time, and they both admitted they still had feelings for each other. Benaiah proposed and on their wedding day they both said ‘I do’. They have slo now been married for a year.

Who split up - and why?

Whilst many couples have got engaged on Love is Blind, not all relationships have ended in success. Here are the Love is Blind couples who called it quits, before and after the altar:

Jessica Batten and Mark Cuevas

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From season 1, Jessica Batten and Mark Cuevas broke up at the altar after only Mark said I do. The pair have each gone on to settle down other people, with Batten getting married to Benjamin McGrath in 2022 and Cuevas settling down with Aubrey Rainey, the couple got married in September 2022 and have welcomed two children.

Kelly Chase and Kenny Barnes

In season 1, Kelly Chase and Kenny Barnes ended up saying I don’t at the altar, but appear to still be on good terms. Chase congratulated Barnes on his engagement to Alexandra Garrison in August 2020, commenting on his social media post, “OH MY GOSHH YAYYY!!”.

Giannina Gibelli and Damian Powers

The couple didn’t get married in the series but continued to date after cameras stopped rolling. However, Gibelli confirmed they had broken up in August 2021. She has since found love with reality TV star Blake Horstmann, who was a contestant on The Bachelorette.

Diamond Jack and Carlton Morton

The couple didn’t make it to the altar, breaking up in Mexico after Jack revealed he was bisexual. The pair made peace at the reunion but neither appear to be on speaking terms.

Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One of season 2’s most popular couples are no more. Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson tied the knot after falling in love in the pods. Despite still going strong in After the Altar they filed for divorce in August 2022. Ruhl later gave more details online but she said “there was no catastrophe that had happened.” Meanwhile, Thompson shared: "I am heartbroken my marriage ended. I know in my heart that I did the best I could and gave it everything I had."

Mallory Zapata and Salvador Perez

Despite connecting in the pods, Salvador Perez opted to say I don’t at the altar. He has since moved on with dancer, actor and OnlyFans content creator Jessica Palkovic, who featured in After the Altar.

Natalie Lee and Shayne Jansen

Natale Lee and Shayne Jansen very nearly tied the knot, but Natalie opted not to following an explosive argument after the bachelor party. The couple continued to date after the series ended but decided to go their separate ways.

Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely

Jarette Jones and Iyanna McNeely made it to the altar and said I do, the married couple featured in the reunion and seemed to be working well together. However, in August 2022 they announced they had decided to separate and were in the process of divorcing. She claimed he’d cheated on her, but he denied this.

Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely at the Love is Blind season 2 reunion (Photo: Adam Rose/Netflix) | ADAM ROSE/NETFLIX

Deepti Vempati and Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite proposing to Deepti Vempati, Shake Chatterjee had doubts, leading to him getting dumped at the altar, with Vempati deciding to instead choose herself. The pair have since moved on, Vempati had a rumoured relationship with Kyle Abrams, whilst Chatterjee announced he has a new girlfriend in March 2022.

Shaina Hurley and Kyle Abrams

This couple didn’t even make it up the aisle, Shaina Hurley decided to break off her engagement with Kyle Abrams after she left Mexico without even telling him. Hurley has since married Christos Lardakis in a ceremony in Greece, whilst Abrams has been linked to fellow cast member Vempati.

SK Alagbada and Raven Ross

There was so much hope for this season 3 couple. Despite SK Alagbada deciding to say I don’t at the altar, they continued to date, establishing a long-distance relationship and showing a united front at the reunion and throughout After the Altar, even getting engaged. However, following online cheating allegations against Alagbada the couple have called it quits.

Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey

Zanab Jaffrey said I don’t to Cole Barnett at the altar, telling her former fiance exactly how she had felt during the process. Their relationship was unpacked on the reunion and the pair did have a conversation on After the Altar about what had happened. However, it does not seem like either of them are on talking terms.

Nancy Rodriguez and Bartise Bowden

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bartise Bowden said I don’t to Nancy Rodriguez at the altar with the couple deciding to end things. In After the Altar Rodriguez revealed that she had maintained a friendship with Bowden, but following reflection, decided to end it so she could move on.

Micah Lussier and Paul Peden

Despite forming a close bond in the pods, when Micah was asked to say “I do”, she opted Paul a chance to go first. The tearful exchange saw Paul turn her down, explaining that the couple weren’t ready, his comments in the post-wedding confessional only made matters worse when he revealed that he couldn’t imagine Micah as a mother.

Paul and Micah in Love is Blind season 4 (Photo: Netflix) | COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Jackelina Bonds and Marshall Glaze

Just when we thought there couldn’t be anymore drama in Love is Blind season 4, Jackie upped the ante. Despite falling for Marshall in the pods she started to regrett turning down her other connection Josh. Jackie made history to be the first contestant who has ditched her wedding dress fitting and had begun dating Josh before the season had ended.

Irina Solomonova and Zack Goytowski

Despite building a connection with Bliss, Zack opted to propose to Irina because he felt he’d be more accepted by her family. The pairing however was a nightmare from the start, with the pair calling it quits before the end of their holiday in Mexico. Irina’s actions led to her issuing a public apology over the way she had treated her fellow conestants.

Stacy Snyder and Izzy Zapata

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Right before their wedding, Izzy and Stacy had a big row about his bad credit score and then, at the altar, he said yes but she said no. She told him that while she loved him, she wasn't confident they were ready for marriage, given their unresolved issues. Izzy didn't take the news well, saying he believed love should be like the movie, Titanic. The pair did, however, still share a passionate kiss, suggesting they were going to give their relationship a go despite not getting married, but they later broke up.

Jared "JP" Pierce and Taylor Rue

JP and Taylor didn’t make it down the aisle in season 5. Cracks in their relationship appeared on their honeymoon in Mexico and they called it quits there and then. JP told his wife-to-be that he didn’t like the way she looked during their reveal, specifically how much makeup she was wearing, and this made him think she was "fake". Taylor said his behaviour towards her had changed and they called it quits.

Jeramey Lutinski and Laura Dadisman

Laura and Jeramey are a couple whose relationship came to an explosive end in series 6. When Jeramey first chose Laura over Sarah Ann in the pods, things seemed to be going well. They had plenty of physical chemistry during the couples' getaway in the Dominican Republic. But, they began to bicker and Laura then learned that Jeramey was still speaking to Sarah Ann over Instagram. It was then revealed that Jeramey had met up with Sarah Ann and had stayed with her until the early hours of the morning, and though he insisted they were just talking it was enough to spell the end of his engagement to Laura. Nasty words were exchanged and the couple went their separate ways.

Sarah Ann Bick and Jeramey Lutinski

Sarah Ann and Jeramey attended the Love Is Blind season 6 reunion as a couple. The pair dated for one year, but she confirmed on Instagram in October 2024 that they have now split up. She admitted the split wasn’t amicable and was actually “ugly”, and though she said they both contributed to it she did not give any specific detail about what happened between them. Amber Desiree "AD" Smith and Clay Gravesande

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AD and Clay made it to the altar in series 6, but they did not get married. They had a strong connection and clearly had strong feelings for each other, but their relationship was affected by Clay's hangups about physical appearance, fidelity, and commitment. When it came to making a decision, AD said yes but Clay said no as he said he wasn’t “fully ready” for marriage. He wanted to go back to dating after their wedding day, but she refused.

Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell

Chelsea and Jimmy decided to call of their relationship just before their wedding in series 6. The pair had many firey disagreements, which mainly seemed to stem from whether or not they were both equally invested in the relationship. The row that ended their union came when Jimmy accused Chelsea of bringing something up on camera about his previous sexual encounter with a friend which had had told her in private. He inisted that he still thought Chelsea was “his person” but told her he didn’t want to get married. They did not date after the show, but appear to be friends now.

Brittany Mills and Kenneth Gorham

Brittany and Kenneth bonded over their religion in the pods, and though they seemed to get on well in person their relationship came to an abrupt end in series 6 when Brittany admitted she didn’t “crave” her husband-to-be and said they hadn’t been spending enough time together.

Ashley Adionser and Tyler Francis

Ashley and Tyler got married at the end of season 7, but announced in January 2025 that they were divorcing after a year of marriage. In a statement, Ashley said: “Tyler and I have been separated for several weeks and have now made the difficult decision to end our marriage. While I had hoped for mutual understanding and transparency in our relationship, it has become clear that our paths are no longer aligned, making it impossible for me to continue in this marriage.” The pair had bonded over their shared values, and though they came up against an obstacle with Tyler revealed he had been a sperm donor for a friend and had three biological children, they decided to go ahead with their marriage.

Lauren O’Brien and Dave Bettenburg

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In season 8, Dave eventually proposed to Lauren after being caught in a love triangle with her and Molly. Once out in the real world and having been given their phones back, however, their relationship faced a huge test when Dave received messages from his friends informining him that Lauren had a boyfriend while being on the experiment. Dave also realised this was a man he vaguely knew from the gym. She explained that this was not true, they had only hooked up a few times in the months leading up to the experiment. Dave didn’t know what to believe, and refused to introduce Lauren to his friends and family. The situation drove a wedge between them and they broke up before their wedding day. At the reunion, Dave admitted he had since found out Lauren had been telling the truth and the man had been lying. He expressed a desire to date her, but she shot him down - telling him she was “lightyears” ahead of him in terms of emotional maturity.

Sara Carton and Ben Mezzenga

Sara and Ben faced a social media controversy of their own in the lead up to their wedding, when she found a video on TikTok which she believed to be about him claiming that he had “mistreated” a previous date. He reassured her that this wasn’t true, and she decided to continue with their engagement - though warning him that if she found out there was any truth to it their relationship would be shattered. When it came to their wedding day, however, Sara said ‘I do not’ - not because of the video, but because of their differing views on social issues such as on LGBTQ rights, the COVID-19 vaccine and Black Lives Matter. This had been raised in the pods, but the pair decided to get engaged anyway as they had connected in other ways - but it seems the issues were too important for Sara to overlook.

Monica and Joey

Monica and Joey fomed a connection based on fun and humour, and that seemed to be placing them in good stead. But, on their wedding day Monica said ‘I do not for now’, telling Joey that she thought they needed more time - something he agreed with. In her interview to the producers afterwards, Monica said she didn’t get the validation she needed from Joey and she didn’t feel like her cared about her enough to say ‘yes’.

Virginia and Devin

It appeared that Virginia and Devin would get married as they had both signed a pre-nup ahead of their wedidng day. At the altar, Devin said ‘yes’ but Virginia said ‘no’, leaving Devin shocked and in tears. She said she felt like there were important topics the couple had not yet discussed or did not agree on, such as politics and abortion rights, and that for her those big issues needed to be addressed before committing to a life together.

Steven Smith and Sabrina Egerton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sabrina and Steven seemed like a really strong couple all the way through Love Is Blind UK series 1. They formed a bond early on and only ever had feelings for each other. On their wedding day they got married and everything seemed blissful. Then they attended the reunion separatedly and announced they had ended their marriage. The pair argued about why they had broken up, with Sabrina accusing her ex of not putting in enough effort during their long distance relationship when the show ended. He said she wasn’t being honest or fair.

Tom Stroud and Maria Benkh

Maria and Tom got on well during Love Is Blind UK series 1, but had some pretty big differences when it came to their values. Maria believed that Tom should pay for all of their dates and Tom found this view to be outdated, and worried how they may raise future children. They both decided against getting married at the altar.

Demi Brown and Ollie Sutherland

Demi and Ollie bonded in the pods over their shared love of sport and their sense of humour. But, they both had concerns about their connection out in the real world, although they did both love each other. When it came to their wedding day, Demi said “I do not, for now” when asked if she would take Ollie to be her husband. At that point, they seemed to want to continue their relationship despite not getting married, but at the reunion they confirmed they are just friends.

Freddie Powell and Catherine Richards

Freddie and Catherine were a controversial couple in Love Is Blind UK series 1. She was upset by his request for a pre-nup, while he raised concerns about their different lifestyles, saying that she was the type of girl who liked to go out while he liked to stay in. On their wedding day, Catherine said ‘I do’ and was left heartbroken when Freddie said ‘I do not’. She found love with another member of the pod squad, Jake, and has been with him for around a year.