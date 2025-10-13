Love is Blind couple Ollie Sutherland and Amber ‘AD’ Desiree Smith have given an update on their new baby daughter.

Amber ‘AD’ Desiree Smith and Ollie Sutherland are going to have an extremely romantic love story to tell their baby girl one day.

American Amber starred on season 6 of hit Netflix dating show Love is Blind, while British Ollie took part in the first series of the UK version. They both got engaged sight unseen to people they met and fell for in the pods; Amber to Clay Gravesande and Ollie to Demi Brown. But, on their wedding days they both walked away single.

They then both signed up for another Netflix dating show - Perfect Match. They fell for each other instantly, and by the time the show actually aired this August (after being filmed last year) the duo were already engaged and expecting a baby. The pair are the first to fall in love after both appearing on separate editions of the show.

Announcing their baby news over the late May bank holiday, the couple shared a joint Instagram post. In the video clip-set to Monica’s ‘Angel of Mine,’ AD and Ollie walked towards each other and then hold hands.

AD then stopped to straighten Ollie’s collar and they both turned towards the camera and rested their hands on AD’s baby bump. The caption for the video read: “How you changed my world, you’ll never know.”

Since then, the pair have been sharing regular updates about their pregnancy, including a gender reveal post in July in which they said they were expecting a baby girl. So, has Amber ‘AD’ Desiree Smith had her baby? Here’s all we know.

Have Love Is Blind couple AD and Ollie had their baby?

No, AD and Ollie’s baby has not arrived yet. AD is still in her third trimester. She most recently posted on October 9. Uploading a photo of herself in a bikini, she wrote: “Vibes are high, just soaking up some sun and counting down the days until we meet our baby girl.”

When is Love is Blind couple AD and Ollie’s baby due?

The pair have not spoken about a precise due date publicly. But, we do know that their daughter is due later this year.

On September 16, AD posted a photo of video of herself stating that she as in the third trimester. But, she did say she wasn’t quite 28 weeks at that point. The third trimester of pregnancy typically lasts for around 12 weeks, so that means it is likely that the baby is due around early to mid December.

So, we expect the baby to arrive - but some babies are late while others are early.

We’ll update this page as soon as AD and Ollie announce the birth of their daughter.