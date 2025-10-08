Love is Blind viewers have branded a bride ‘ridiculous’ for a request she made of her husband - and others have called on bosses to stop filming the show amid the ‘worst ever season’.

Ali and Anton were the first couple to get engaged on season 9 of Love is Blind.

It was obvious from the first episoide that the pair were going to fall for each other. Both born to parents not originally from the UK and therefore having to learn English as their second language, they formed a close bond quickly. Anton must have got a feeling because he quickly told Ali as they chatted that he could see himself proposing to her.

By the end of their first date, Anton was affectionately calling Ali ‘baby’ - which she said she loved. It was clear they had a strong mutual attraction, and after several successful dates, where they spoke about things such as their shared family values, Anton asked Ali how she felt about him. She told him she loved him, he reciprocated and promptly got down on one knee.

Their love story seemed to be progressing well as they were clearly both happy with what they saw at their reveal. But, a difference in opinion started to emerge once they were on the couple’s retreat in Baja, Mexico.

Anton revealed that his wife-to-be’s engagement ring had cost $5,000, and she told him that she thought he should have spent double that.

“I feel like ten (thousand) is very reasonable. . . It’s an act of love. It’s an act of your appreciation for the future mother of your children,” Ali said. Anton didn’t look convinced and told her “whoa, you’re with the wrong guy”.

Posting on her own Instagram page, Ali asked fans how much she thought should be spent on an engagement ring, but she has not yet posted any of the responses she has had.

On the official Instagram account, however, where a clip of the exchange has been posted, viewers shared their opinions - and they didn’t hold back.

“If my husband had even spent $5k on my ring I’d be upset. 10k is ridiculous. All that money could be used on things we’d need to start a family or start a savings account. I’d hate to have to pause the meaningful things in life because my fiance spent a ridiculous amount on a ring,” one person said.

A second added: “Really ? 10k for a ring ?? This is ridiculous. Since when is love and a marriage determined on the price of a ring.”

The engagement rings are chosen by the men themselves - but they do choose them from a selection presented to them from a jewellery company, according to the production company Kinetic Content. That is unless they bring a sentimental ring, such as a family heirloom, into the pods with them

All the rings are chosen from a limited selection provided in a catalogue. The engagement rings are typically paid for by the production team, if they are chosen from the collection of rings brought in from the jewellers.

Series creator Chris Coelen confirmed, however, previously confirmed that men are allowed to choose something else if they want to spend out of pocket. So, it seems Anton may have chosen his own ring.

People also gave their views on the season as a whole, and it seems many have fallen out of love with the reality show. “Worst season ever. Zero chemistry or compatibility. Everyone’s just on for the fame,” one person wrote.

“I can honest to God say I am not rooting for any of these couples. Horrible season,”someone else penned. A third called on bosses to take a break from filming the show before they make any future seasons: “I think it's time for the US version to take a break and spend more time finding the right people that are in it for the right reasons. Worst season ever.”

We already know, however, that season 10 has already been planned by Netflix - and it’s likely that the show has already been recorded as all seasons are filmed at least a year in advance.

* Watch Love is Blind season 9 episodes 1 to 9 now on Netlfix.