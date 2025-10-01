Love is Blind season 9 has only just been released, but we already know that six couples get engaged - and it’s already not a happy ending for one of the pairings.

Happy Love is Blind day to all those who celebrate!

The eagerly anticipated ninth season of Netflix’s hit dating show where people commit to a life with each other without having actually laid eyes on each has been released.

The new season is certainly full of twists and turns - there’s more than one love triangle, there’s some love bombing behaviour, and there’s lots of tears shed (predominently from the men in the first episiode) - but, somehow, six couples manage to fall in love.

There’s still more episodes to come in the season, so there’s definitely more shocks to come - especially judging by that explosive trailer which makes us question whether anyone actually gets married - but, for now at least, we know that six couples are in love . . . Or maybe that should be five. Keep reading to find out exactly what we mean, but be warned that this article does contain spoilers (particularly if you haven’t already binge watched the first six episodes).

Ali and Anton

Love is Blind season 9 couple Ali and Anton. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

It was obvious from the first episoide that Ali and Anton were going to fall for each other. Both born to parents not originally from the UK and therefore having to learn English as their second language, they formed a close bond quickly. Anton must have got a feeling because he quickly told Ali as they chatted that he could see himself proposing to her.

By the end of their first date, Anton was affectionately calling Ali ‘baby’ - which she said she loved. It was clear they had a strong mutual attraction, and after several successful dates, where they spoke about things such as their shared family values, Anton asked Ali how she felt about him. She told him she loved him, he reciprocated and promptly got down on one knee.

Kalybriah and Edmond

Love is Blind season 9 couple Kalybriah and Edmond. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Kalybriah, or KB as her husband-to-be calls her, and Edmond only had eyes (or should that be voices?) for each other from their very first date. It was also clear from the first episode that they would end up engaged as their excitement about each other was palpable through the screen - Edmond couldn’t sit still and KB couldn’t stop smiling.

They clearly vibed off each other’s energy and had fun together, but Edmond also felt safe and secure enough with KB to get vulnerable to tell her about his childhood and growing up in care - something which left him in tears. She patiently listened and supported him, frequently referring to him as ‘my love’.

Their connection was clear and Edmond popped the question.

Megan W and Jordan

Love is Blind season 9 couple Megan and Jordan. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Megan W had three men at the top of her list at the start of the process; Jordan, Mike and Blake. Jordan initally asked her what she thought falling in love should feel like, and when asked the same question in return he said ‘falling in love should feel like this’, making his feelings pretty clear.

Megan, however, wasn’t as set on him as he was on her at first. She told the cameras that although she liked that she didn’t stop laughing when she was with him she was worried that their differing lifestyles could pose an issue. But, Jordan managed to change her mind.

He opened up to her about the struggles his five-year-old son Luca has as he lives with diabetes, something which she understood because she’d cared for her dad as he suffered with the same condition. They got closer and closer, and then their closeness turned to love. When Jordan asked for her hand in marriage, Megan happily accepted.

Madison and Joe

Love is Blind season 9 couple Madison and Joe. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Madison was one of the first members of this year’s cast to speak out about something personal to her, when she told the rest of the female pod squad about a condition she has which means she could go blind one day.

This experiment is so much more to me because it simulates what my life could be like when I do lose my vision,” she said. “I know what I need in a partner with my diagnosis so it’s so important that I find that correct person, and that somebody is so empathetic and understanding.”

Madison has seemingly found that person in Joe, who also really liked what he saw (or heard?) in her and asked her to spend the rest of her life with him.

Annie and Nick

Love is Blind season 9 couple Annie and Nick. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Nick described Annie as his “wild card” early on during the experiment, but there was another contender for both of their affections. For Nick, it was Kait. Ultimately though their different views on religion caused them to call time on their romance. For Annie, it was Brenden. But, when Nick realises that the fact they both want to raise their children in a Christain household is hugely important, he tells Annie those three little words. This causes her to call time on things with Brenden.

Shortly afterwards, Nick says another very important four words to Annie - ‘will you marry me?’ - and she says one life-changing word back - ‘yes’.

Kacie and Patrick

Love is Blind season 9 couple Kacie and Patrick. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Kacie and Patrick found a mutual love of sports and travel on their first date and built a foundation from there. Their road to love wasn’t smooth, as he had a strong bond with Anna too and she had some other interested suitors. But, they soon decided to focus in on each other.

Patrick then revealed he as Asian American and worried that his ethnicity would cause a problem. She reassured him that it wouldn’t and told him she was all in on him. Getting the clarity he felt he needed, Patrick asked Kacie to marry him - after they had told each other they loved each other.

Their reveal seemed to go well, with them both continuing to say ‘I love you’ in person. But, then Kacie seemed to have a change of heart. In a rather confusing turn of events, she was seen telling producers she couldn’t see her relationship with Patrick progressing any further, and so didn’t want to contiue in the experiment, but then when she met with Patrick again at the hotel she told him she did love him, she just didn’t want to continue with the TV show.

But, she also couldn’t say yes when he asked her if she wanted to continue dating back in the real world. She did say ‘no’ a couple of times, but she also didn’t finish her sentences, and would then quickly say ‘I love you’ and hug him and tell him she didn’t want to let go of him. Her signals were mixed and messy.

Patrick, however, seemed to focus on the fact she had said ‘I love you’, and told producers he believed they would carry on dating once they were back home. But, they definitely broke off their engagement and didn’t continue in the process.

What happens in the next Love is Blind season 9 episodes?

At the end of episode six of season 9, the couples are on their honeymoons - but it’s not been a blissful retreat in paradise for everyone. A preview of the upcoming episodes show the troubles will continue as the couples move in together, with many people having doubts - and the reasons for that ranging from living arrangements to the approach to everyday chores. There’s also hints that some people could have their heads turned by love triangle connections they rejected when all of the pod squad meet at a party, plus it looks like there’s going to be wedding day chaos for more than one couple.

When are the next Love is Blind UK series 2 episodes released?

The rest of the episodes will air throughout October. Episodes seven, eight and nine will air next Wednesday (October 8), followed by episodes 10 and 11 a week on Wednesday (October 15) and episode 12 on October 22.

* Watch the first six episodes of Love Is Blind season 9 now on Netflix.