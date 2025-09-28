Lydia Velez Gonzalez announced in June she is divorcing her Love is Blind co-star husband James ‘Milton’ Johnson and he has remained quiet - until now.

The pair were the only success story of their season of hit Neflix dating show Love is Blind, but they did not make it to their third wedding anniversary before their relationship broken down completely.

Lydia announced their split on the Reality Receipts podcast on Wednesday June 11. Speaking to host and fellow Love is Blind alum Amber Desiree 'AD' Smith, that her marriage started to falter six months after she met her now estranged husband on season 5 of the show in 2022.

She said that the breakdown of their marriage was not a result of one thing, but rather “a layer of situations and things that just kept piling up”. She accused him of being unfaithful to her throughout their whole relationship, and also being unsupportive when she received her diagnosis of fibromyalgia in September.

Lydia later confirmed on the podcast that the relationship between the pair is now “none existent” and they have not spoken since Monday March 31, when she asked him for a divorce. They would have celebrated their three year wedding anniversary on Saturday May 31.

Milton has remained quiet ever since, and has not had any podcast interviews of his own, or publicly spoken about the split. He has also not addressed the allegations his former wife has made against him.

But, yesterday (Saturday September 27), fans noticed Milton made a quiet return to his Instagram page. He has not uploaded any new posts, but rather has removed any posts which were about Lyida, or edited any which included her to remove photos that include her.

The most recent post on his page is now from October 2023, and includes one photo of him sitting on a road in Quail Creek State Park, Utah. The caption reads: “Happy place <3”. The post is noted as being edited one day ago at the time of writing, on Sunday September 28, which would suggest that the original post did include Lydia. This also confirms that the former TV groom has only recently accessed his page again and made changes to it in the wake of his impending divorce.

Fans noticed the change. “Oh! He finally took her pictures off his page,” one person wrote, referring to Lydia. Milton has not responded. Earlier today Milton also posted a photo to his Instagram page, simply of a hot dog, tagging his location as Wiesen, Oktoberfest München, confirming he is in Germany for the annual beer festival.

At the time her former spouse took down photos of her, Lydia posted a new video to her Instagram page is which she said she said: “I do not hate you, I hate what you did”. The video, which includes several short clips of the reality star stitched together in a montage, has the hashtags #LifeDuringDivorce and #LydiaLoveIsBlind so it is quite obvious it is about Milton, although she does not name him directly.

The video goes on to address to pain Lydia felt during her marriage, but also because of the separation. The caption reads: “ "Awound that I had to stitch in silence" The scars are here, and I’ve accepted them. They’ve shaped me into who I am today.

Letting go of the old me wasn’t easy, but it was necessary. She had to go for the best version of me to rise. For those who’ve asked me how to move forward ...this is it! Forgive yourself, accept the scars, and never be afraid to say goodbye to who you were in order to become who you’re meant to be.”

Lydia and Milton are just one of the Love is Blind couples who have divorced after meeting on the US version in its five year history. Thankfully, there are some success stories from the show. There are couples still together from all LIB seasons.