Several Love is BlindUS couples have divorced after meeting and marrying on the hit Netflix dating show.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unfortunately for some Love is Blind US couples, love is also somewhat short-lived as they split after meeting and marrying within around a month on the show.

In 2025 alone, three couples have announced they are now headed for divorce after they walked up the aisle to each other and married in front of millions of TV viewers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There have also been many couples who have called it quits throughout the show’s five year history - and a number of them have also only been married for about a year before their relationship came to an end.

Thankfully, there are some success stories from the show. There are 9 couples still together from all the seasons - and interestingly both couples who married in the very first season are still married, as are the three couples who married in season 4 and the one couple who married in both season 6 and season 8 respectively - but the same cannot be said for couples from seasons 2, 3, 5, and 7.

But, when couples have met and married on a TV show, who pays for the divorces? Keep reading to find out all about all the Love is Blind couples who have divorced, as well as who is responsible for paying for their legal separation.

Couples from Love is Blind US who have got divorced. Photos by Instagram (far left)/Getty Images (middle)/ Netflix (far right). | Instagram (far left)/Getty Images (middle)/ Netflix (far right)

Which Love is Blind couples have divorced?

Several Love is Blind couples have divorced. They are:

Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones

Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely (Photo: Adam Rose/Netflix) | ADAM ROSE/NETFLIX

Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones met on season 2 of the show and married in July 2021, but they announced their divorce in August 2022. At the time, they said life was taking them in “different directions”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In November 2022, Iyanna took to TikTok in a candid video where she announced the divorce was finalised. "It is official. Divorce really is like, a grief," she said, wiping away tears. "As much as people laugh at how long we were married, I think my expectations made it real. My hope made it real. My effort made it real. My tears made it real."

"So, I'm crying for that girl that I was at the beginning of this marriage - because I was so hopeful. I had less baggage. I was optimistic. I'm crying for the marriage I thought could work. I'm crying for the man I thought he was - that man he convinced me he was in the beginning, in between all that very-scheduled filming - there were good moments in there. There was connection."

"Then, cameras left and s*** hit the wall. But don't get it twisted. I'm happy that I'm moving forward. I'm happy that I'm out of something that no longer works for me, something that drained the life out of me."

While speaking on her Feel in the Blank podcast, she later accused Jarrette of cheating on her. Jarrette responded with an Instagram Live in which he denied the accusations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson

Nick Thompson and Danielle Ruhl. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson, also divorced after a little more than a year of marriage. They also married in summer 2021, but announced their split in August 2022.

In September 2022, the former couple both posted separate statements to their social media. Danielle wrote: "It has taken some time to publicly speak about my marriage ending, as emotions are still raw. I'll always care about Nick and appreciate our time together. As a wise woman said - choose yourself."

Meanwhile, Nick shared: "I am heartbroken my marriage ended. I know in my heart that I did the best I could and gave it everything I had."

Danielle later gave more details online: “There was no catastrophe that had happened," the reality star said. "And a lot of people had also assumed that there was some sort of incentive for the couples to stay together for a year and that wasn't the case."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danielle also denied that she and Thompson were "faking anything" for the show. "We didn't stay together for a year because it was fake — we truly love each other, and that's why this breakup was incredibly hard, it's why it's taken us so long to talk about it," she said.

Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton

Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed. Photo by Instagram/@jellybean.colleen. | Instagram/@jellybean.colleen

Colleen Reed and Matt Bolton, who met on season 3 which was filmed in 2021 and also aired in 2022, announced their split in May. It came after months of speculation that they had split.

Taking to Instagram with a joint statement, they wrote: “We wanted to share something personal, and this is not easy to do, but after nearly four years together, we've decided to end our marriage and move forward on our own paths.

“We've been separated for some time now and have been doing our best to work through everything privately and with care.This was an incredibly difficult decision, not one we made lightly. It came with a lot of thought and it's been an emotional process for both of us.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We met in the most unique and unexpected way, and we'll always be grateful for the love and memories we've shared. There's not one thing we would change and we continue to have deep respect and care for one another.

The statement ended: “Thank you to everyone who has supported us. We kindly ask for compassion as we navigate this transition.”

Lydia Velez Gonzalez and James ‘Milton’ Johnson

Lydia Arleen Velez and James Milton Johnson. | Getty Images

Lydia Velez Gonzalez announced her split from James ‘Milton’ Johnson in June 2025. Speaking to out on that What’s the Reality podcast, she told host and fellow Love is Blind alum Amber Desiree 'AD' Smith, that her marriage started to falter six months after she met her now estranged husband on season 5 of the show in 2022.

She said that the breakdown of their marriage was not a result of one thing, but rather “a layer of situations and things that just kept piling up”. She accused him of being unfaithful to her throughout their whole relationship, and also being unsupportive when she received her diagnosis of fibromyalgia in September.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Milton has not spoken out publicly about the breakdown of his marriage, or Lydia’s allegations. Lydia confirmed on the podcast that the relationship between the pair is now “none existent” and they have not spoken since Monday March 31, when she asked him for a divorce. They would have celebrated their three year wedding anniversary on Saturday May 31.

Ashley Adionser and Tyler Francis

Ashley Adionser and Tyler Francis. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

Ashley Adionser and Tyler Francis, who met on season 7 of the show which aired in 2024 and was filmed in 2023, were another couple who split after a year of marriage.

Ashley told People in January that it was “impossible” for her to continue her marriage to Tyler because their “paths are no longer alligned”.

The full statement from the TV bride read: "After much reflection, I want to share that Tyler and I have been separated for several weeks and have now made the difficult decision to end our marriage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While I had hoped for mutual understanding and transparency in our relationship, it has become clear that our paths are no longer aligned, making it impossible for me to continue in this marriage.

"This was not a decision I made lightly, but one I know is necessary for my own growth and peace. While this chapter is ending, I will always hold respect for the time and love we shared.”

It concluded: “I kindly ask for privacy during this deeply personal time as I focus on healing and building a new future. Thank you for your understanding and support."

Tyler posted his own statement online two days later, saying he takes “full accountability” for the end of the relationship. "As many of you may have seen, Ashley has shared the news of our decision to end our marriage. This has been an incredibly difficult and emotional process for both of us, and it is one we have approached with great care and respect for one another,” he began.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"While our journey together began with so much hope and love, we came to realize that there were challenges we could not overcome. I take full accountability for my role in the difficulties we faced, and I respect Ashley's decision to move forward in a way that prioritises her peace and happiness."

He went on to praise his estranged wife: “Ashley is an incredible woman, and I have nothing but admiration and gratitude for the love and support she has given me.” He concluded his statement to say: “I ask for kindness and understanding as we both move forward separately, focusing on our healing and growth. Thank you to everyone who has been part of our journey.”

Then, in May, Ashley spoke out and gave more details about the reason behind her decision to end her marriage. Speaking on the What’s the Reality podcast earlier this week, which is hosted by Love is Blind season six star Amber Desiree “AD” Smith, the former TV bride said she came to doubt the authenticity of Tyler’s feelings towards her.

She also admitted that the scandal surrounding Tyler’s biological children, which he said he was a “sperm donor” for, came as a surprise to her. Viewers had watched as Tyler admitted during the show that he had fathered three children, which he said was to help a friend, but said he had no contact with them. As the show was airing, however, information came to light to contradict this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who pays for the divorces of Love is Blind couples?

We know that the Love is Blind production team pays for part of the weddings, but not all. Brides and grooms have to pay for some of their big day themselves. "Of course production supplies some of the basics, but because these are their real weddings, it's up to them as to how to spend their money," show producer Chris Coelen told Bustle. Colleen Reed also admitted spending an estimated $4,000 (around £3,000) on hair, makeup and clothes whilst on the show.

But, what happens when it all goes wrong and couples want to get divorced? Apparently, the same sort of approach applies. Production will reportedly pay for divorce filings and mediation, up to $5,000 per couple. Production will also pay for therapy after the show if needed, of up to eight sessions up to $150 per session. But, any other costs incurred must be paid for by the estranged couple themselves.

There are also rules around when the couple is allowed to announce their separation, so as not to spoil the show before it airs. This means that if a couple decides they wish to divorce they aren’t allowed to make this public until the final episode of their season has aired on Netflix. There are even some reports they’re not actually allowed to file for divorce until the end of the show to be sure that the information cannot be leaked.

Filming for Love Is Blind takes place at least a year, and sometimes a year and a half, before the show airs – so this means couples may have been separated, and are awaiting divorce, for many months before things got finalised. This might explain why both Nick and Danielle and Iyanna and Jarrette announced their divorce within a week of each other in 2022.