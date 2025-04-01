Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Love is Blind’s Colleen Reed has confirmed her relationship status with husband Matt Bolton as fans have been worried the TV couple have split.

Fans have been speculating for months that the couple, who met and married on season three of the hit Netflix show, have separated.

The couple had a bit of a bumpy road on their series of the show, which aired in October 2022 and was filmed the previous year, but despite a couple of intense rows they said 'yes' to a lifetime together on their wedding day.

They have been together ever since, although they didn't live together for the first few months of their marriage due to financial reasons. However, they announced in June 2023 via Instagram that they had moved in together.

Since then, the couple have been sharing images of videos of them together on their Instagram and TikTok pages. But, in recent months fans have noticed that they haven’t posted about each other - and this has led them to worry that the pair, who are one of 11 couples who are still together after meeting across all eight seasons of LIB, have actually broken up.

The speculation first began in October 2024, when people noticed that Matt was not included in any of the content Colleen posted while she celebrated her 29th birthday. She had posted about him a month prior, in September, which was the last time he was included in one of her posts.

Love is Blind fans have speculated that season 3 couple Matt Bolton and Colleen Reed have split up as they have not posted each other on their social media since September. Pictured is the last photo Colleen posted of the pair together. Photo by Instagram/@jellybean.colleen. | Instagram/@jellybean.colleen

The split rumours increased at Christmas, however, when the reality star posted a video of her festive decorations which included a stocking with a ‘C’ on - but there was no stocking with an ‘M’ on.

Matt has also not been posted on Colleen’s Instagram this year, as of April 1, and some fans have noticed that in her most recent content it appears she has not been wearing her wedding ring. Matt does not post often on his Instagram account, so his page has not offered any clues about his current relationship status.

But, Colleen does appear to have confirmed her the status of her marriage with her latest TikTok videos - although she has not addressed the rumours directly. In a video where she was showing off her outfit choice for the day, posted on Sunday (March 30), Colleen was standing in a room with photos of her and Matt visible on the wall.

One person commented: “ Oooh this how you gonna address the rumours. Pics on the wall w yall.” Colleen did not respond to the comment, but she did reply to another fan who asked her where the sunglasses she was wearing were from.

However, Colleen then reignited the rumours and sparked confusion the following day, (Monday March 31), when she filmed herself doing the food shop. Again, she appeared to not be wearing her wedding ring.

Fans were also quick to comment on the specific items she had bought. “They are separated. she's buying food for one and clearly filmed her left hand up close without the ring,” one person said.

However, other fans hit back and said the rumours should stop because the couple are not oblidged to speak about their relationship one way or the other. “Just because someone doesn’t wear a ring, doesn’t mean they are separated. did she tell you they’re separated???,” one questioned.

Matt and Colleen also still follow each other on Instagram, and he has liked her most recent posts, which include uploads from early in March, which does suggest they are very much still married.

We’ll update this page if Colleen and Matt speak out on their split rumours directly, or post each other on social media again.

In the meantime, you can watch Colleen and Matt’s season of Love is Blind, along with all the others, on Netflix now.