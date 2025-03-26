There was a Love is Blind love square that didn’t make it into the final edit of the show - here’s who was in it.

One of the main storylines to come out of Love is Blind season 8 was the Madison/Meg/Mason/Alex love square.

To recap, there was drama when Mason Horacek told Madison Errichiello that he was his number one, despite also having a strong connection with Meg Fink. Madison, however, decided to dump Mason in favour of Alex Brown - with the pair becoming official boyfriend girlfriend before Madison have told Mason she was no longer interested in him.

Once she did tell him, Mason then realised he’d been focusing on the wrong woman, and told Meg he’d made a mistake and he wanted to be with her. Worried that she was his second choice, she told him she couldn’t continue their relationship however.

Madison and Alex split up a short time later after disagreeing about how Mason had handled the situation, while Meg and Mason met outside of the pods and decided to give their romance a go in the real world. At the reunion, Mason and Meg revealed they had dated but had decided to just be friends and were on good terms, while it was clear that Madison and Alex really did not get on as they continually argued and made digs at each other.

But, what we didn’t know was there was another love square which developed inside the pods - but the production team decided not to include it in the final edit of the show. We’re not sure why this choice was made - but it sounds like we’ve missed seeing some key information.

Love is Blind season 8 cast. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

That square included Monica Danús, Joey Leveille, Sara Carton and Ben Mezzenga. Fans of the show will know, of course, that Monica and Joey got engaged and so did Sara and Ben, but both couples said ‘I do not’ on their wedding days - and now Monica has alleged that Joey and Sara are currently dating, but they have denied it.

Monica gave the details of the unaired square while appearing on the Love to See it podcast on Friday (March 22). She said: “Ben was my number one for a while and it was between Ben and Joey towards the end.” She went on to explain that she decided Joey was the better match for her, although she thought Ben was “great”. Then, when she told him of her decision she said he told her that Joey also had a strong connection with Sara.

She added that Ben also told her that Joey was dating Sara too at that time, which she didn’t know about. The reality star went on: “When I met Ben it was fun to see what he looked like but in my mind I’m like ‘it’s Joey’, I’m not even considering this and I didn’t want to. I didn’t feel anything between Sara and Joey at the time, but I didn’t listen to my gut for a lot of other things so who knows? It could have been happening and I just didn’t realise it.”

Joey also confirmed the love square in an interview with Us Weekly on Thursday (March 21). He told the publication: “She (Sara) was my No 2. I was her No 2. And then vice versa for Ben and Monica. We were all close, but we all actually made our decisions before proposal day. Sara and I didn’t really talk [again] until about seven months after filming.”

Sara and Ben have not commented publicly on the love square, and neither they nor Joey have commented on Monica’s implication that Sara and Joey could have developed feelings for each other when they met in person.