Love is Blind’s Monica Danús is still claiming her ex-fiancé Joey Leveille is dating fellow cast member Sara Carton - but they’ve hit back.

Season 8 of Love is Blind, which was released on Netflix earlier this year, was full of shocks - and although the season is now over there’s still plenty more drama surrounding it.

During the reunion show, Monica accused her former fiancé Joey of sending a flirtatious message to pod squad member Madison Errichiello while they were still engaged - something which they both denied, saying the message was purely friendly.

But, days after the reunion aired, on Sunday March 9, Monica alleged that Joey is now linked to another cast member - Sara, who was engaged to Ben Mezzenga. The couple are now dating, she claimed, but are trying to keep their relationship private.

Both Sara and Joey had remained silent on the rumours, but after Monica spoke out again on a podcast over the weekend the pair have not broken their silence. Appearing on the Love to See it podcast on Friday (March 22), 28-year-old Monica said Sara and Joey have been dating for around three months as of March 2025, in a “timeline” that Sara had outlined to her a couple of months ago.

She added: “I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s been longer. So during this time when I’m venting to her about my relationship with Joey, giving the ins and the outs and the intimate details and my feelings and trusting her as a friend, she was with him that whole time.”

Love is Blind’s Monica Danús (left) is still claiming her ex-fiancé Joey Leveille (middle) is dating fellow cast member Sara Carton (right), and now they’ve broken their silence. Photos by Netflix. | Netflix

She also claimed that other cast members, who she said she had considered friends, knew about Joey and Sara’s supposed relationship but did not tell her. She did not name those cast members.

The reality star went on: “The fact that they’re still denying everything publicly . . . they’re going out in public together and kissing, and then they’re going online and denying it . . . I’m like ‘you guys, come on’”.

In response, Sara, age 29, posted an statement on the situation on her Instagram page later on the same day. She wrote: “I didn’t want to respond, but I do need to defend my character. What has been said is exaggerated and misleading.”

She went on: “The timeline is inaccurate - at no point was I consoling Monica while secretly going behind her back. Our recollections of the conversation we had are very different. I wish Monica the best and hope we can move forward.”

Perhaps tellingly, however, she did not comment directly on the nature of her relationship with Joey.

Over on his Instagram on Monday (March 24), Joey, 35, published a Q&A video, in which he responded to the question of how did he feel Monica was handling everything. “I’m a little hurt,” he said. “Monica and I were on good terms until two months before the reunion, she was even in another relationship last year and I though she was over everything, and so I’m concerned.

Refering a comment his ex-fiancée’s comment at the reunion, he went on: “I’m hurt that she’s so involved in my life and my relationships and putting myself and others down when we are supposed to be just humans on this earth.”

Later in the video, he also revealed that he and Monica both agreed the night before their wedding that they would say ‘I do not’ because they were not ready. He did not mention Sara at all.

Sara’s ex-fiancé Ben has not spoken out publicly on the claims about his former flame’s apparent new romance.

In an interview with Us Weekly, published on Thursday (March 21), the day before Monica’s podcast interview, Joey denied he was dating Sara - but admitted the pair were close and had discussed whether they should turn their connection from friendship to romance.

He said he and Sara had connected in the pods - although their dates weren’t really shown - and that is how they came to be close. He told the publication: “In February, Sara and I had a conversation, ‘Hey, we have this great friendship and support. Is this some type of potential for us in the future?’ We had a good, healthy conversation. Ultimately, we decided, no, we’re not gonna pursue dating at this time. There’s definitely interest there. I’m not gonna lie about that aspect, but we decided — and still have decided — we’re not pursuing dating in this capacity at this time.”

However, later in the same interview, he called Sara and “incredible person” and seemed to give a conflicting view on the state of their relationship. He then said: “It’s just confusing to Sara and I because we haven’t even come to a conclusion of whether we’re at the capacity to date, but Monica has.”

He added: “I know Sara had a conversation with Monica about our [mutual interest] because she wanted to be respectful. I don’t know the full capacity of that conversation and I think that would be better addressed with Sara.” The reality star also admitted that he and Sara had kissed which is what sparked their conversation about whether or not they should date.

So, it seems even Joey isn’t 100% sure whether or not he and Sara are dating - or if they could be in the near future - so watch this space and we’ll bring you any new details that are revealed.

*Love is Blind season 8 is available to watch on Netflix now.