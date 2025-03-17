Love is Blind star Amber Barnett has hit back at a cruel troll as she gave a fans an update on her first baby.

TV wife Amber Barnett (nee Pike), who married Barnett, real name Matt Barnett, have been married since meeting on the very first season of Love Is Blind back in 2018. Back in October, they announced they were expecting their first child together.

But, Amber hasn’t had an easy pregnancy. Amber took to her Instagram page on January 30, in which she told her fans in a video that she was 1cm dialated, had Braxton Hicks and stomach pains which may indicate she was in preterm labour two months early. In the caption for that video, she wrote: “ Don’t mind us, just freaking tf out a bit… Baby B is staying in for now!

“But holy c*** does this kid know how to give me a panic attack already! We are nowhere near prepared yet mentally or materially… we haven’t had our baby showers, I haven’t gotten maternity pics done, we still haven’t even decided on a middle name yet. Y’all please pray this headstrong baby waits a little longer to arrive.”

Due to the timeline she outlined, it sounds as though Amber and Barnett’s baby will be born by the end of the month - which means it will be born in the next couple of weeks. They couple have not announced the gender of their baby, or the precise due date.

But, Amber has kept her fans updated with her pregnancy progress, and the difficulties she has faced. In recent days, she wrote on her Instagram Stories - but she was not prepared for the response she got from one troll.

Love Is Blind season one couple Amber and Barnett are expecting their first baby any day now. Photo by Instagram/@barnettisblind | Instagram/@barnettisblind

The man wrote: “Omg, you’re so whiny. . . My wife has given birth to four kids; although it’s very hard and a challenge, it’s been done a million times before. I can’t imagine how much you whine at home, your poor husband.” The man is identified only as TriggersBF and is a follower of Amber.

Love is Blind Amber Barnett's response to a troll who accused her of being 'whiny' about her pregnancy. Photo by Instagram/@atypicalamber. | Instagram/@atypicalamber

In retaliation, the mum-to-be took a screenshot of the message and shared it to her Stories with her own message for the troll. “Just wanna drop this here to give my deepest condolences to whatever unfortunate woman married and reproduced with this,” she wrote.

“I can’t imagine how hard it must be being married who thinks a straightforward and uncomplicated birth is something to take for granted, and has no understanding of how many women and babies still die from difficult pregnancies and birth complications,” she concluded.

In February, Amber said she was still having Braxton Hicks contractions, but that her pelvic pain wasn’t as bad. She added that she was dialating “really, really slow” and that her waters have not yet broken.

The Barnett’s baby will be the third Love Is Blind baby. Season four couple Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi welcomed a baby girl called Galileo in April, while season three couple Alexa Alfia and Brennon Lemieux had their daughter Vienna Ziva in July.