Love is Blind US is hosted by married couple Nick and Vanessa Lachey - here’s everything you need to know about them.

Nick and Vanessa Lachey are today perhaps best well known for presenting hit Netflix dating show Love is Blind, which has now had eight seasons acorss five years.

They have actually been one of America’s most prominent couples for almost 20 years though, and have both had a lot of success in their own careers; he’s a singer and she’s a former Miss Teen USA pageant winner. They have each also enjoyed TV careers, both appearing as presenters or guests on various shows throughout the 2000’s and 2010’s.

They met and began dating in 2006, when Vanessa starred in a video for Nick’s song ‘What’s Left Of Me’. They briefly broke up in June 2009, but reunited that October. They didn’t reveal the reason for their split at the time, but Vanessa has since said that they separated because she was ready to settle down but he wasn’t.

Nick popped the question in November 2010 and they married a few months later, on July 15 2011, on Sir Richard Branson's private Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands. Their wedding was filmed and televised, and they’ve been happily married ever since.

In a sign that they were always meant to be, the pair share a birthday. They are both born on November 9, but seven years apart. Nick is 51 while Vanessa is 44. So, what else do we know about Love is Blind’s golden presenting duo? Keep reading to find out.

Love Is Blind US hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey. Photo by Netflix. | Netflix

What TV shows do Nick and Vanessa Lachey present?

Nick and Vanessa Lachey present two of Netflix’s biggest dating shows; Love is Blind and The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On. Nick also presents Perfect Match solo.

Who was Nick Lachey married to?

Prior to his marriage to Vanessa, Nick was married to singer Jessica Simpson. The two singers met in 1998, just as their careers were launching, They got married in 2002 and gained their own MTV reality series Newlyweds: Nick & Jessica, in which cameras followed them in their first days, weeks and months of marriage. Their public profiles grew as a result.

The TV show ran for three seasons between 2003 and 2005. Jessica filed for divorce in 2005, however, citing "irreconcilable differences". In a joint statement at the time, they said: “After three years of marriage, and careful thought and consideration, we have decided to part ways,” the twosome said in a joint statement at the time. “This is the mutual decision of two people with an enormous amount of respect and admiration for each other. We hope that you respect our privacy during this difficult time.”

Their divorce was finalised the following year. Later, however, it was reported that Nick was said to be blindsided by the split. The song ‘What’s Left Of Me’, which led to him meeting now-wife Vanessa, was reportedly about his break-up from Jessica.

In November 2010, Nick and Jessica announced their respective engagements within a week of each other. Jessica married former NFL player Eric Johnson, and went on to have three children with him, but she announced their seperation in January, 10 years after they got married.

Nick Lachey and Jessica Simpson were married between 2002 and 2005. | Getty Images

What band was Nick Lachey in?

Lachey was the frontman of boyband 98 Degrees along with his brother, Drew, and also Justin Jeffre, and Jeff Timmons. Their debut album was the self-titled 98 Degrees; however, the band's first real success came with their follow-up album 98 Degrees and Rising. 98 Degrees has sold over 10 million records.

Do Nick and Vanessa Lachey have children?

Yes, the pair have three children; sons Camden John, 12, and Phoenix Robert, 8, and daughter Brooklyn Elisabeth, 10.

Vanessa’s maiden name is Minnillo.

Nick has a net worth of $25million, while Vanessa has a net worth of $30 million, meaning they are jointly worth $55 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.