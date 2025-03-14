Reality TV star Doug Kiker, who won the hearts of viewers on American Idol, has died unexpectedly at the age of 32.

The 'Singing Garbage Man', as he became fondly known, was a fan favourite on the 18th season of the hit show in back in 2020.

His sister Angela Evans confirmed the news of his sudden death and said that she and the rest of the singer’s family were "completely unprepared" for what happened. She also asked for help in bringing his body home from Colorado.

On a tribute posted to Facebook on Wednesday (March 12) she said: "It is with a heavy heart that we have to announce the passing of my brother Douglas Kiker. He was sooo loved and will be missed by so many! [You're] singing with the [angels] now Bubba. Please pray for our family as we go [through] this very difficult time. . . You will live forever in our hearts. I miss you so."

His other sister Donna Kiker Carrillos-Ramirez wrote: "Today I got the call that no one wants to get. We lost an amazing person today. He had the biggest smile and knew how to make you laugh. I know I didn’t raise him but I never stopped loving him. My parents did an amazing job with him. Douglas Kiker you will forever be missed. Fly high. Say hey to grandma."

William Kiker, the star’s brother, also shared a tribute. He wrote: “Dear brother I just want you to know that know matter where you are you will always be my baby brother. I know you are finally at peace I just wish I had more time with you so until I can see you again say hey to bubba for me and tell him I love him rest in peace Douglas Kiker my baby brother.”

American Idol star Doug Kiker has died aged 32. Photo by GoFundMe. | GoFundMe

Kiker was a father-of-two. His official cause of death has not yet been announced.

The singer is best remembered for his audition in which he sang Rascal Flatts’ Bless the Broken Road and memorably brought judge Katy Perry to tears. He also received a standing ovation from the judges. He didn’t make it past Hollywood week, however, meaning he didn’t quite make it to the top 20 in the competition.

To help with funeral costs, Doug's family has set up a GoFundMe page, aiming to raise $4,500. At the time of writing, the page has already raised more than $3,000. On the page, the family wrote: "We are now left with the difficult task of bringing him home and covering funeral expenses. We are reaching out for help to honor Douglas's memory and give him a proper farewell. Any contribution, no matter the amount, will go directly to the funeral costs and allow us to navigate this difficult time without the added financial burden."

They added: "Thank you for your love, support, and generosity during this incredibly difficult time. We greatly appreciate each and everyone of yall."

A family member wrote their own tribute on the page. They said: "It is with heavy hearts that we have to say goodbye to one of the most sincere souls and most hilarious person of all. Douglas, a beloved son, brother, father and friend."

Doug is survived by two children that he shares with ex-fiancée Valerie Cook, according to TMZ. She told the publication that she "hates that her kids lost their father."