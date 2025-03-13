Dave Mallow played Mighty Morphin Power Rangers villain Baboo in Power Rangers.

TMZ reported that “A source with direct knowledge tells TMZ he passed away Tuesday after being in hospice care. He was staying at the MonteCedro Senior Living Community in Altadena, California when he died.”

As well as playing Mighty Morphin Power Rangers villain Baboo, Dave Mallow also voiced characters in video games such as in Digimon: Digital Monsters and the Warcraft series. Voice Director Rob King paid tribute to him on Instagram and wrote: “Just heard that legendary Voice actor Dave Mallow passed away. Dave was such a talent and we worked together on a ton of my early titles in the mid 90’s. He was a cool dude and an absolute slayer. RIP brotha.”

Actor D. C. D o u g l a s wrote on Instagram that “I just learned this kind, gentle man passed away yesterday. Dave Mallow and I used to do regional commercial campaigns together at @vobuzzweekly studios for a decade. Last time I visited his home he was giddy with all the new home automation tech coming out. He was one of the good souls in this biz. “

Power Rangers star Dave Mallow has died at 76 . Photo/Instagram | Instagram

A fan of Dave Mallows also paid tribute to him on Instagram and wrote: “Wow. This one really hits home. Besides voicing Baboo in Power Rangers, among some other monsters, he also voices some of my favorite Digimon, namely all of Patamon’s digivolutions, especially my personal favorite, MagnaAngemon. May he rest in peace.”

Dick Katschke wrote on Facebook that “I’m sorry to share that Dave Mallow, my best friend since our days at Maine South, died on March 11. We worked together as writers on V-sShow and we were in plays together. He had a successful career as a voice actor in Hollywood. He was an uncle to my kids.”

In November 2022, Jason David Frank, who played Tommy Oliver, the original Green/White Ranger, committed suicide. His wife, Tammie Frank told People magazine a week later that "My name is Tammie Frank, and my husband was Jason David Frank, who tragically lost his life to suicide just last week.

"While Jason was a well-known name to some, we lived a very normal life with ups and downs, just like anyone else. It has shocked and saddened me beyond belief to see that the media has turned my family's tragedy into a tall tale. Since Jason's death, I have been harassed online and can no longer stand to watch my husband's good name slandered."

"I loved my husband, and we were trying to work through our problems. His death comes as much a shock to me as anyone else," she continues. "The truth is, I had no idea that Jason was thinking of ending things. Yes, he had struggled with mental health issues and depression before, but I could never predict what would happen that night."