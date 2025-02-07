‘Maine Cabin Masters’ star Matt ‘Dixie’ Dix’s wife dies unexpectedly at 48

The news of the death of Matt ‘Dixie’ Dix’s wife Ginna Dix was announced in a post on the Magnolia Network show’s official show account.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The statement read: “We are heartbroken to announce the unexpected passing of Ginna Dix on February 1, 2025.

“Beloved wife of Dixie, God Daughter to Ryan's parents, and friend to so many. Ginna was a huge part of the Maine Cabin Masters family and will be missed tremendously.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We thank you all for your love and support, but ask that you give the Maine Cabin Masters team privacy at this time.”

In response to the statement, one fan wrote:” Dixie words can not express the loss of a spouse and the grief. May you find comfort in your family and friends and strangers who care for you 🕊️🙏🕊️🙏🕊️. RIP Ginna 🕊️🙏🕊️,” whilst another wrote: “I’m so so sorry to hear this news. My heart goes out to all of you and we’ll keep you in our thoughts and prayers. 🙏🏻🙏🏻”

The news of the death of Matt ‘Dixie’ Dix’s wife Ginna Dix was announced in a post on the Magnolia Network show’s official show account. Photo: mainecabinmasters/Instagram | mainecabinmasters/Instagram

The post includes photos of Ginna throughout her life, with her husband Matt and their dogs and photos from her childhood. According to an obituary posted by Central Maine, Ginna died unexpectedly at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Oregon, with her family by her bedside.

Ginna had studied nursing and graduated in 2000. The obituary reads; “It was that year that she met the love of her life, Matthew Dix. They were married the following year on Sept. 22, 2001.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ginna is survived by her husband Matt, father and stepmother. According to the obituary, “Ginna loved spending time at their home in Rangeley with her husband and their three dogs, Quimby, Dodge and Asher. Ginna found joy in spending time at the beach in the summer and snowmobiling through the woods in the winter.”

Ryan Eldrige, Matt Dix’s co-star on Maine Cabin Masters, shared a tribute to Ginna on Instagram and wrote: “We were born on the same day two years apart, our parents were best friends, you married my best friend. You should have been my little sister for those eleven years before Kali came along, but you were too damn tough and strong willed for that.

Ryan also wrote: “You put Rhettski and I in our places on more than one occasion, you could be one of the boys riding around inside the house on bicycles on Iron Mine Hill and at that same time be the powerful, no nonsense woman you came to be. I will never forget that time I whacked you with a tennis racket, you calmly gave me a look that I'll never forget as you weren't phased and knew I was screwed as you calmly walked back to tell our parents.

He ended his tribute with these words:” I was there the night you and Matty locked eyes and were dancing on the countertops. You have been a big part of my life since day one and left this world way too soon, but you sure did make a mark in your short time. I love you Gin!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maine Cabin Masters is a reality TV show and is about a family of builders who restore abandoned cabins in the woods of Maine.

According to Fox News, "Main Cabin Masters" made its debut on the Magnolia Network, which was then known as the DIY Network before it was purchased by Chip and Joanna Gaines. The series follows carpenters Dixie, Eldridge and Jared "Jedi" Baker, along with contractor Chase Morrill, his designer sister and Eldridge's wife, Ashley Morrill, as they renovate and restore cabins in Maine.”