Gene Barge’s daughter Gina Barge revealed that her father died in his sleep at his home in Chicago.

Renowned saxophonist and producer Gene Barge not only performed with the Rolling Stones, inspired the dance classic ‘Quarter to Three,’ but also oversaw recordings by Muddy Waters and worked on hits by Natalie Cole.

Gene Barge was born James Gene Bard Jr. in Norfolk, a city in Virginia in the US on August 9, 1926. His mother was a housewife and his father worked as a welder in the Norfolk Navy Yard.

Gene Barge was musical from a young age and after he completed a two-year stint in the Army Air Forces, he took up the tenor saxophone. Gene Barge had also played the clarinet at his high school with their marching band.

Musician Wayne Baker Brooks paid tribute to him on Instagram and wrote: “RIP GENE BARGE. Please send your prayers, love, and support to Gina and the Barge family! Gene was a huge contributor to many of the classic hits we love and a producer, arranger, and writer for our greatest blues artist.”

Gene Barge went on to perform with Chuck Willis, a rhythm-and-blues singer on C.C. Rider, which was later covered by both the Grateful Dead and Elvis Presley. The Washington Post reported that “He had returned to Norfolk, working with Legrand label owner Frank Guida and forming the Church Street Five, named for a major city roadway. The Church Street musicians would cut an instrumental, “A Night With Daddy G,” that was the basis of “Quarter to Three” and led to Mr. Barge’s professional nickname.”

Although he was a renowned saxophonist, Gene Barge also had ‘bit’ parts in movies such as The Fugitive and Under Siege. His daughter Gina Barge told the Chicago Sun Times that “He prided himself on his arrangements but he really loved, just loved playing, the saddest part of the last six years of his life was that he wasn’t able to play sax, which was his first love.”

Gene Barge had been married to his wife Sarah Barge for more than 40 years, but she predeceased him in 2008. Gene Barge is survived by his daughters Gina and Gail Florence, he also had two grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

Gary U.S. Bonds paid tribute to him on Facebook and wrote: “The music world has lost a giant and I have lost my dear friend and brother, Gene, “Daddy G” Barge. For decades, we shared music, laughter and a brotherhood too deep for words.”

He ended his tribute with these words: “Losing him feels like losing a piece of my own story- but what a story it has been. What a legacy he leaves behind. Rest easy, Genius. I will miss you and I will love you forever.”