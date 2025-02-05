Bassist Sal Maida has passed away following complications from a fall in December of last year.

Philip King paid tribute to Sal Maida on Instagram and wrote: “Very sad to hear the news that my musician friend Sal Maida has died. Amongst others Sal played bass with Roxy Music, Sparks, Kim Fowley, ghosted on a Runaways album - and not forgetting Milk N Cookies - which is how I got to know him - as I contacted him about reissuing their album on RPM in the early 2000s.

Philip King ended his tribute with these words: “He was such a lovely easy going person - and a man of impeccable musical taste - a font of musical knowledge too - a brilliant bassist of course - and it goes without saying, a very cool guy. He will be much missed.”

Marty Wilson-Piper paid tribute to him on Facebook and wrote: “I got the awful news today that my friend Sal Maida has died. Some of you will be aware of his musical legacy - Sal played bass with Roxy Music on the Stranded tour, (he’s on Viva Roxy Music). He played with Sparks on Big Beat as well as with Long Island band Milk ‘n’ Cookies.

Marty Wilson-Piper also wrote: “He played with Kim Fowley, and ghosted on The Runaways, Waitin’ For The Night album (I was just playing The Runaways a couple of nights ago). He played with Jimmy Destri from Blondie, Cracker, and my friend Ed Rogers when we were doing gigs together.

“Sal was also a record lover, DJ, and collector, and trips to the Princeton Record exchange with him and Ed will always be the fondest of memories in my heart. I simply cannot believe he has gone and it has been a great shock to all of us that knew and loved him. It’s such a tragedy for his partner Lisa as some years ago they lost their son Dylan, as if that wasn’t enough cruelty for one lifetime. So many people loved you Sal, we miss you and still can’t really believe you have gone.”

Sal Maida was born on July 29, 1948, his full name was Salvatore Maida and was brought up in Little Italy, a neighbourhood of Manhattan, New York. Sal was considered an Anglophile and after he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Economics from Fordham University, he went to London and met Roxy Music rummer Paul Thompson there whilst he was working in a record store.

Sal Maida joined Roxy Music in 1973 for their Stranded Tour and the following year, became a part of Milk ‘N’ Cookies. According to The Hollywood Reporter, “Though short-lived, the power-pop sound of Milk ’N’ Cookies proved to be influential on the burgeoning punk scene, and when their debut album was reissued in the mid-2000s, they briefly reformed and played occasional shows through the 2010s.”

Sal Maida is survived by his wife singer-songwriter Lisa Burns-Maida, his son Dylan predeceased him, he passed away from melanoma in 2019.

According to an online memorial for Dylan, “Dylan was a deep thinker and avid dog lover with a quirky sense of humor.” It also read: “He continued to play and compose music throughout his battle with cancer.”