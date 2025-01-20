Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A singer and actress has died at the age of 100 and tribute has been paid to a ‘beautiful’ and ‘authentic’ star.

Greek singer and actress Kaiti Grey, whose real name was Athanasia Gizili, died yesterday (Sunday January 19) in her home in Nea Smyrni, Athens, it has been reported.

Grey was born on May 14 1924 during Greece’s interwar period, on the island of Samos. She was adopted and raised by the Kalaitzis family and went to live in the city of Piraeus, Athens.

She first entered the performance industry as an actress, but her first song, To Marazi, was recorded in 1952 The star went on to perform in Athens’ most prominent music venues and worked with some of the greatest Greek composers and singers of her era.

She recorded more than 1,500 songs throughout her career, before retiring in 1996. Her performances made her a household name in Greece, but also earned her a loyal fan base in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Germany.

During her international tours, she met global icons such as Elvis Presley, Jimi Hendrix, Rita Hayworth, Bette Davis, and Rex Harrison.

Grey was married twice in her life. She first married Nikos Iliadis, and the pair had two sons, one of whom died in 2021. She was later to Michalis Papanastasopoulos. One of her most notable relationships, however, was her five year engagement to renowned composer Stelios Kazantzidis.

In the years leading up to her death, Grey had been suffering from serious health problems. In the year prior to her death, she was hospitalised in February 2024 in a critical condition. She was suffering with atrial fibrillation and a respiratory tract infection, but returned home in March, where she celebrated her 100th birthday in May.

In October 2024, however, she suffered a stroke and was hospitalised, again, in critical condition, but she returned to her home again. She is survived by family members including her granddaughter, the famous Greek singer Aggeliki Iliadi.

Tributes have been paid to Grey following her death. One person wrote on social media: “The perfect folk voice of our song has fallen silent for good. Katie Gray, an authentic folk singer, an authentic woman, beautiful, charming and sensual until her old age, has passed away.”