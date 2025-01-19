Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A “talented” actress who had a career spanning 50 years had died aged 80.

Joanna Tope was known for her stage and screen career, and tributes have been pouring in for the star. She died on December 19, 2024.

The theatre stalwart appeared in plays such as Bingo (1973), Guys and Dolls and Hedda Gabler. Tope was also a familiar face at Glasgow's Citizens Theatre, starring in shows including Pygmalion (1999), Cavalcade (1999), Peer Gynt (2000), Blithe Spirit (2000), 10 Rillington Place (2000), Venice Preserved (2003), A Taste of Honey, Cherie (2003), and Baby Doll (2005).

The actor enjoyed a successful film and TV career with stints on Emmerdale Farm (1973), Z Cars (1974) and The Tomorrow People (1975). Her obituary in The Herald reads: "Tope’s crowning achievement came when she was nominated for a New York Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Solo Performance for Douglas Maxwell’s play, The Promise (2010).

"Originally titled Promises, Promises, Maxwell’s play saw Tope cast as Maggie Brodie, a veteran teacher who attempts to protect one of her six-year-old charges. Produced by Random Accomplice Theatre Company and directed by Johnny McKnight, Tope’s performance saw her praised by the New York critics. Tope went on to work with Maxwell again in A Respectable Widow Takes to Vulgarity (2013), in which she played a potty-mouthed elder stateswoman who forms an unlikely friendship with her dead husband’s young employee. After runs in Glasgow and Edinburgh, Tope again visited New York with the play.

"Latterly, Tope made a hilarious cameo opposite Gavin Mitchell’s hapless barman Boaby in Still Game 2 (2017) at the SECC Hydro in Glasgow. She also appeared in the original TV version’s final three episodes as Winnie, who gets hitched to Winston in Glasgow Botanic Gardens." Glasgow's Tron Theatre remembered the "talented, energetic and radiant" star in a tribute on social media.

Staff wrote: "Everyone at the Tron is heartbroken to hear that Joanna Tope sadly passed away on December 19. We were privileged to work with Jo this year where she played the role of Sally in Escaped Alone.

"Jo's endless talent, energy and radiance shone incredibly brightly in this role, and her kindness, generosity and positivity was felt every day by those who were lucky enough to work with her. Jo will be deeply missed from the industry and our hearts go out to her family and friends at this time."