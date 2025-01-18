Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A former child Disney star has died aged 60, his family have confirmed in a statement.

Christian Juttner, who starred in a number of films including Return From Witch Mountain, I Wanna Hold Your Hand and The Swarm, has died at the age of 60. He died at his home in Yucca Valley, California on November 29 last year of natural causes. His daughter Aiden Juttner has shared the sad news.

Juttner is survived by his mother Marlene, Aidan, ex-wife Ann, daughter Ryan, son Lucas and sister Shelley. He has a number of film and TV credits and played Teddy in the first season of The Bionic Woman from 1976 to 1977. The actor's other TV credits include Wonder Woman, The Rookies, Ironside, two ABC Afterschool Specials and seven installments of The Magical World of Disney.

When he was a teenager, Juttner played gang member Dazzler in Return From Witch Mountain alongside Bette Davis and Christopher Lee. In the same year, he played Peter Plimpton in Robert Zemeckis' directorial debut, I Wanna Hold Your Hand and Paul Durant in The Swarm which starred Michael Caine.

A former child Disney star has died aged 60, his family have confirmed in a statement. (Photo: Ike Eisenmann/Facebook) | Ike Eisenmann/Facebook

Juttner's final onscreen appearance came in 1981 as he took part in an episode of General Hospital. Following the sad news of his death, Return From Witch Mountain co-star Ike Eisemann issued an emotional tribute. He said: "I have sadly learned that Christian Juttner, one of my co-stars in Return From Witch Mountain, has passed.

"He was an incredible actor, and one of the nicest people I have ever met. RIP 'Dazzler'." Actress Lydia Cornell, who is best known for her role as Sara Rush on the ABC sitcom Too Close for Comfort, also shared a tribute. She said: "Rest in peace Christian Juttner," alongside a blue heart, butterfly and a crying emoji.

A fan shared: "How very sad to hear. Condolences to his family and friends." Another added: "He was in a number of good shows, including the Bionic Woman. I always liked seeing him act. A quiet innocence about him but could be a mischievous kid too. RIP."