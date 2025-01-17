Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

TikTok star Chris O'Donnell, known online as Creeohdee, has died at the age of 31.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The fitness influencer - born Christopher Ryan O'Donnell - passed away on January 11 according to an online obituary. The social media star's death has been ruled as a suicide, as per People.

The Maricopa Medical Examiner confirmed to the publication that O'Donnell died from a gunshot wound to the head. O'Donnell, who got sober in 2018, was outspoken about mental health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was popular on TikTok, with over 842,000 followers and 28.2 million likes. He also had over 241,000 followers on Instagram. Though he had not been as active on Instagram recently, in November 2024 he shared a reel of footage from a number of his hiking adventures with a caption pondering how he'd be remembered after his death.

TikTok star Chris O'Donnell, known online as Creeohdee, has died at the age of 31. (Photo: @creeohdee on Instagram) | @creeohdee on Instagram

He wrote: “I wonder when I leave this earth, when I leave the rat race, when I'm lying in the dirt, if you’d remember my face”. O’Donnell's last Instagram post from a week ago shows him in a straw cowboy hat, aviator sunglasses and a white button-up shirt standing in the desert.

One of O'Donnell's friends, Morgan Ballou, shared a touching tribute on his obituary page. It read: “Chris, I'll love you forever. You've been a light in my life since we met in 2016. I wish we would’ve moved to CA together in 2021 like we talked about.

“I wish we kept in touch more than just online every few weeks. I have so many wishes. In the end, I wish you peace. My heart is broken. All the love and thoughts in the world to your family and Blue.”

Fans and loved ones alike flooded the comments section of his last Instagram post with tributes to O'Donnell. One wrote: “I love you Chris, I wish you would've stayed”.