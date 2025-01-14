OnlyFans star Bonnie Blue claims she’s broken world record after having sex with over 1000 men in 12 hours
Bonnie Blue - real name Tia Billinger - has reportedly set a new ‘world record’ for sleeping with the most men in just twelve hours. The OnlyFans star, 25, took to social media to thank all the participants after the event on Saturday January 11.
Taking to Instagram the social media influencer wrote; “Over 1000 men in a day! thank you to all the barely legal, barely breathing & the husbands.” In another post she added: “This is what my face looks like after taking 1,000 men less than 12 hours ago.”
Bonnie Blue claims that she had had sex with 1,057 men in just 12 hours. The world record for sex with most men was originally set by adult film actress Lisa Sparks who slept with 919 men in 24 hours back in 2004.
In a video clip on TikTok, Bonnie Blue said: “The room was absolutely full. Then we did groups of five, like one after the other of fives. One person would watch whilst I was with somebody, and then it would literally just be like a rotating circle like that.”
To have had sex with 1,057 men in 12 hours (720 minutes) the influencer would have had to have allowed an average of 41 seconds per person. Her PR was quoted by The Sun as saying in a statement: 'She slept with 1,057 people. As she hit 1,000, there were still 57 left in the queue who Bonnie wanted to pleasure before ending the 12-hour day.”
