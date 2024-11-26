ITV’s This Morning found itself in hot water after a fiery interview with controversial adult content creator Bonnie Blue, which sparked outrage among viewers and calls for Ofcom complaints.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hosts Cat Deeley and Andi Peters, along with guest commentator Ashley James, engaged in a tense discussion that left the audience divided and questioning the show’s editorial choices.

The debate unfolded as Bonnie, 25, defended her career, which involves creating explicit content featuring 18-year-old participants, a niche that has earned her a reported £750,000 per month. Cat opened the segment by posing a controversial question to the audience: "Is she just a content creator making money or a dangerous predator that should be stopped?"

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Bonnie, who left a recruitment job for the adult industry, described her initial motivation as financial but later claimed her work had an educational aspect. She said: "I didn’t understand the educational side of things, so yeah, it started off purely about money. But, as I got into it and educated myself, I realised there’s a missing gap in educational content online."

The interview took a sharp turn as Ashley James challenged Bonnie’s use of terms like “barely legal” and the impact of her content on impressionable young audiences. Ashley pointedly asked:"What are you doing to teach young boys and girls that women do not exist to please men? Men do not have a right to cheat, and what are you teaching young men about respect and boundaries?"

Before she became a controversial OnlyFans model, 25-year-old Bonnie Blue had a typical 9-to-5 job in recruitment. | @bonnie_blue_xox Instagram

Bonnie attempted to defend her approach, arguing:"There is no content online for 18-year-olds or even people who are new to sex. You go from school, where you learn how to get pregnant and have safe sex, to watching rough content online."

However, tensions boiled over as both women frequently interrupted each other, with Bonnie accusing Ashley of aggression:"If you're going to let me speak?"Ashley fired back:"I'm not being aggressive; you're being aggressive back."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The segment received an immediate backlash on social media, with viewers slamming ITV for airing what many deemed inappropriate content for a daytime audience.

One furious viewer tweeted:"Presumably #ThisMorning will advise viewers to make sure young children are out of the room for this next segment, or do they think interviewing a prostitute at 10.35am is okay for family viewing? #Ofcom."

Another criticised the platforming of Bonnie, writing:"I’m all for debate, but having this gutter rat on daytime TV is the pits. Shame on #ThisMorning for giving her a platform."

Others questioned the ethics of her work and its potential harm to young participants:"Bonnie Blue uses interviews like this for rage bait to get more views. Shame on #ThisMorning for enabling her. What about STIs? She is abusing these young boys."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The outrage didn’t stop there. Some demanded accountability from ITV, with one viewer calling for firings:"Whoever invited Bonnie Blue on this morning needs sacking. #ThisMorning is absolutely vile."

Despite Bonnie’s insistence that her work is consensual and educational, she revealed she faces hundreds of death threats daily and has had to employ bodyguards for safety. She claimed the backlash is driven largely by women:"I'd say 99.9% of the hate I get is women. If this hate was from men, I’d rethink my marketing, but women were never my target audience."