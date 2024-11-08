X-rated content creator Bonnie Blue - who has boasted of marathon sex sessions with dozens of men - has been banned from travelling to Australia to sleep with a legion of 18-year-olds.

According to the Daily Mail Australia, the authorities have cancelled her 12-month visitor visa after concerns were raised that sleeping with “barely legal” boys and men would constitute paid work, which is not allowed under the conditions of her temporary residence.

Daily Mail Australia said that the Department of Home Affairs made the decision on Thursday.

'The Australian visa system has rules. If you don’t intend to obey those rules, don’t apply,' Home Affairs and Immigration Minister Tony Burke told Daily Mail Australia.

The 25-year-old, who is British, said she was going to fly to the Gold Coast for “Schoolies Week” to have sex with 18-year-olds, as long as they let her film it and upload the content to her OnlyFans account. She did a similar thing last year.

Blue has never shared her real name, but it’s known that she is originally from Nottingham. It’s said that she was previously married and in a decade-long relationship, and despite that finishing, her former partner still works with her behind the scenes.

However, more than 20,000 people signed a Change.org petition calling for her visa to be revoked on character grounds.

The sex worker's 2023 Schoolies stunt saw her become a top creator on OnlyFans where she claims to make up to $300,000 a month selling her X-rated content.

Blue this week defended herself in an interview with the Daily Mail. She said: “I am not a predator! These 18-year-olds can go to the Army, they can drive, they can drink, they're choosing their careers for the rest of their life,' she says. 'If they want to use their own bodies to come and sleep with me, that is their decision.

“We seem to say 18-year-olds don't know better. But if an 18-year-old commits a crime, the first thing they would say is that they're an adult, they should know better.”