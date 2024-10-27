Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

An OnlyFans creator has announced she would set a record of having sex with 1,000 men in 24 hours - prompting concerns from her fans.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lily Phillips, who has over 470,000 Instagram followers, previously slept with 101 men over a span of 14 hours. She later took to TikTok to share the aftermath, showing her messy bed strewn with ripped condom wrappers and expressing how much she enjoyed the experience.

In a latest video, she said: “Last week, I did 101 guys. Now this was just a warm-up because in February, I am going to be the first person ever to reach four digits of guys all in one day. Yes, 1,000 guys. This is going to be a ticketed event so make sure you follow for more details. I want you to be a part of this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lily Phillips has announced she would set a record of having sex with 1,000 men in 24 hours - prompting concerns from her fans. | @lilyphillip_s / Instagram

Concerned fans have since flooded her Instagram page, with many saying that this was “not a normal behaviour.” One said: “Lily you need help. It's not normal behaviour. Friends n family should be looking out for you.”

Another said: “There is a dire energetic component to letting 1000 men enter you. You will be connected to each one’s karmic baggage, something you do not want to be entangled with. Your life, your choice - but you may want to look into the deeper ramifications. It’s not just flesh and blood that’s affected.”

One person advised: “Lilian, I don’t personally know you and I don’t know what you have been through in life…but I want to gently remind you that you are so much more than just your body... You have so much more to offer beyond physical experiences. You are precious in the eyes of God and you are valuable.”

One comment said: “Girl, are you sure you’re okay? You look nervous in your body language… you don’t need to do this.” Another even did the maths: “That’s 41 men per hour…. Meaning each guy gets 1.4 minutes……yeah.”