Bethan Guy: OnlyFans model blackmailed married man for cash by threatening to tell his wife
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Bethan Guy, 29, demanded hundreds of pounds from the victim, who feared the devastating impact on his family if the threats were carried out. Swindon Crown Court heard that Guy was handed £450 by the distressed man before he contacted the police when she demanded more.
The court was told that Guy’s page featured explicit content, including nude images and sexual activity. In a statement read to court, the victim, who cannot be named for legal reasons, said: "I felt trapped and helpless. I didn't have enough money to pay my rent and bills, which was a huge strain for me. I felt I had no choice but to pay the money, as she had made the threats very clear and I was afraid of the devastating effect it would have on my life if I didn't pay.”
Guy pleaded guilty to blackmail in December of last year, an offence that carries a maximum prison sentence of 14 years. Despite the serious nature of the crime, she was spared jail and instead received a two-year suspended sentence. This means she will avoid prison time as long as she complies with the conditions set by the court for the next two years.
Her sentence includes carrying out 225 hours of unpaid work, 15 rehabilitation activity requirement days, 12 sessions of mental health treatment and £450 in compensation to be paid to the victim.
Even while awaiting sentencing, the brazen model continued to promote her OnlyFans page.
Swindon Police DC Emma Rossiter said: "Guy met her victim through SnapChat where she was selling adult photos of herself. She then began threatening to tell his partner if he did not hand over money.
"Sadly we are seeing increasing numbers of people being blackmailed through social media sites. If you’ve been a victim we’d like you to remember, whatever has happened is not your fault, even though you might have been told it is. We understand that it might be difficult to report this type of crime to us but we are here to listen and help where we can."