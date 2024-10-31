If you consider yourself to be chronically online, you might have heard of Bonnie Blue, an OnlyFans model who in recent months, came under fire for sleeping with university students alongside Lily Phillips.

So who is she and where is she from?

Blue, a 25-year-old adult content creator from Nottingham, has never publicly shared her real name. Though she keeps much of her personal life private, she’s gained significant popularity on platforms like OnlyFans, known for her encounters with young men at events like Spring Break in Mexico, Schoolies in Australia, and Freshers' Week in the UK.

Now based in Australia, Bonnie has faced criticism for engaging with young men in their late teens, which she frames as an effort to ‘educate’ about sex. However, this doesn't sit well with the local community, who is calling for the government to revoke her visa through an online petition.

The Change.org campaign, which has now garnered over 19,000 petitions, calls Blue a “predatory sex worker” who happily promotes finding “newly 18” year old boys in Australia and across the world.

The petition says: “Last year and this year for Schoolies which is held on the Gold Coast, Bonnie finds this the perfect opportunity to find young boys to prey on and record sexual content to sell. I am confident and so should Australian Government that this should not be enough for her visa to continue to be approved as this is her sole working job whilst living in Australia from the UK.

Adult film star Bonnie Blue, 25, has sparked a firestorm of criticism after saying infidelity makes men better partners. | Bonnie Blue/Instagram

“How is she contributing to our society.. by preying on just legal boys and publicly boasting about it with no intention of stopping anytime soon. If this was a man posting continuously online about finding young 18 year old girls, it would be on the news and would not be allowed to carry on, in fact we all know it wouldn’t take long for them to be arrested but because it’s a female we let it carry on.

“There are so many parents who are already worried about there kids being at schoolies as it is! Let alone when they are multiple girls including Bonnie blue who’s sole purpose of joining these events is it to prey on young boys and make explicit content. If she’s not stopped from being in Australia, the minimum should be banned from attending this year’s schoolies event. This needs to be stopped NOW. “

Despite backlash, Blue insists that this was just part of ‘educating’ the young men. Speaking to Cosmopolitan UK, Blue said: “As an adult content creator I want to educate late teens on how to have fun, stay safe and enjoy a healthy sex life without worrying about judgement and shame the older generation like to push about sex.”

But prior to the career in the adult industry, Blue was previously married and in a decade-long relationship. Despite ending their relationship, her former partner still works with her behind the scenes.

Speaking on the Dream On podcast, she said: “I was bored of living in the 9 to 5, so I thought I’m gonna give this a go.” She added: “I’ve done Cancun in March, I’ve done Schoolies which is in Australia and then Freshers’ in the UK. I share my location online. I was like ‘This is where I’m gonna be, let me pleasure you’ and there was a massive queue. People were waiting for over eight hours.” Blue also added that she “loves taking virginities”.

In an interview on the Saving Grace podcast, hosted by influencer Grace Keeling (known as GK Barry), Blue discussed her OnlyFans niche of sleeping with students, saying: “I loved, they loved it, and it made me rich.”

She shared how some young men arrive visibly nervous, saying: “They’re holding their IDs up, they’re shaking... I can understand why they’d be nervous, they don’t know me, they’ve just queued up for eight hours on end. All they know is that I’m videoing it and they don’t know what to expect.”

Blue claimed she has earned £3 million from her OnlyFans account this year, but she did not indicate whether any of that profit is shared with those who appear in her videos. This has sparked concerns about consent and the possibility that she is exploiting young and naive individuals for content. Some social media users have likened her actions to misleading young people into sex work.

While Blue reportedly checks IDs and has her partners sign consent forms, critics argue that this may not be enough, suggesting that 18-year-olds may not fully consider the future repercussions of appearing in content that remains online indefinitely.

Blue has also teamedup with a fellow OnlyFans creator and porn star Lily Phillips who recently announced she would attempt to set a record of sleeping with 1,000 men in 24 hours. In September during a Freshers’ Week in the UK, they invited multiple university students to their apartment, resulting in a video showing a line of young men waiting to engage with them.

Blue previously faced backlash for promoting controversial views on infidelity. In an appearance on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, she suggested that men who cheat on their partners become better husbands and boyfriends as a result.