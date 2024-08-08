Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Adult film star and OnlyFans model Bonnie Blue has sparked a firestorm of criticism over her highly controversial remarks about infidelity.

In her recent appearance on The Kyle and Jackie O Show, which has since gone viral, the 25-year-old suggested that men who cheat on their partners are better husbands and boyfriends as a result.

Blue said: "I actually think it makes you a better partner. Because then you can come home, deal with your wife's whingeing, and you can get on with looking after the kids. And you can still do that part of your life, but you're just sneaking off elsewhere to get pleasured."

Blue went on to argue that men deserve sexual gratification whenever they desire it and implied that a failure to provide this at home justifies cheating. She continued: "If they're going to work and doing a hard day shift, they need to be treated. And if the women aren't doing that–"

Adult film star Bonnie Blue, 25, has sparked a firestorm of criticism after saying infidelity makes men better partners. | Bonnie Blue/Instagram

At this point, co-host Jackie O interrupted her, clearly shocked, saying: "You just think women should service men, and it's all about them being happy when they come home from work? Your advice is so ridiculous."

The discussion took an even more heated turn when callers were invited to respond to Blue’s comments. One female caller expressed her outrage, telling Blue: "I can't believe the s**t that is coming out of your mouth. Honestly, it's so 'pick me."

Blue, unfazed, shot back: "I don't need to be a pick me. I've already been chosen. Like, I am the main character. I'm sat here and you're calling up from what? Your car? Your husbands and your partners, they pay my bills and my family's bills and have made me a millionaire."

In response, Jackie O warned Blue: "Now, one day when you get married and fall in love, you could be giving him all the sex in the world, and he still may cheat on you." Blue dismissed the warning, confidently declaring: "See, now that's impossible, because I'm too hot and I'm too good in the bedroom."

This isn’t the first time Blue has come under fire for her views on infidelity. The OnlyFans model has previously made headlines for blaming wives when their husbands cheat, suggesting it’s because they “moan too much” and “don’t know how to pleasure their husbands”.

The backlash online has been swift and severe. On TikTok, one comment that received over 20,000 likes read: "Bonnie Blue is such a desperate loser. She's a SINGLE 24-year-old. Never been married or had kids, doubt she's even had a serious relationship as an adult. She has no idea what she's talking about." Another commenter labelled her a "narcissist," while others condemned her views as "so wrong on so many levels".

Critics argue that Blue’s comments are not only disrespectful but also dangerous, as they appear to encourage a culture of infidelity and undermine the sanctity of committed relationships.