Family of reality star ask for help with father's funeral costs - although she makes $110k a month on OnlyFans
Jessika Power, aged 31, took to her Instagram Stories on Sunday (August 4) to announce the news of her father’s death. She shared a photo, which appeared to be recent, of her perched on her father's lap and giving him a cuddle.
The reality TV star captioned the image: “…doesn't feel real. We love you dad. I hope you're up there having a port with your mates and looking down on us, missing you forever.”
Now, Jessika's brother Rhyce Power has taken to his Instagram Stories to state that a GoFundMe page had been set up to help the family pay for the funeral.
“Hey guys doing a go fund me page for my dad who just passed away and small donation for the funeral will help,” he wrote. He also shared a screenshot of the page. Set up by sister Eliza's partner Michael West, the GoFundMe page is called 'In Memory Of Ezy Halls'. On the page, he wrote: “On behalf of Ezy's family, we have been left completely shocked by his sudden and unexpected passing, as has everybody who knew Ezy,”
'Unfortunately we have been left without a funeral plan as it was so unexpected, and we would greatly appreciate some assistance to help pay for his funeral, and other associated costs.”
He concluded: “We do not expect anything at all but even five dollars can help us to sort out his affairs and funeral costs.” The cause of Ezy’s death has not been revealed.
The call for donations comes after Jessika, who found fame on reality dating show Married at First Sight Australia, previously claimed she makes as much as $110,000 (around £86,618) per month on OnlyFans. Jessika spoke about her earnings during an interview on the Playtime Podcast.
Jessika also previously claimed she was earning more than most London businessmen on her Instagram page. Alongside a selfie, she wrote: “Sitting on a train down to London surrounded by men in business suits knowing full well I make the most money from capitalising on my reality TV fame.”
Power first found fame on season six of Married At First Sight (MAFS) Australia in 2019. After making a name for herself on the popular dating show, she has also taken part in Big Brother VIP and Celebs Go Dating. She is also an Instagram influencer.
During her time on MAFS, which aired in the UK in 2021, she was first matched with Mick Gould, but she then infamously started a relationship with Dan Webb behind his back.
The new couple were allowed to continue in the experiment once their romance was revealed, and they continued to date after the show ended. Their relationship then came to a dramatic end on television a few months later after Webb discovered of footage showing his then girlfriend flirting with another contestant, Nic Jovanovic.
Jessika has been creating content for OnlyFans since August 2021.
