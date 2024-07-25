Fans of Married At First Sight are furious that reality TV stars and a soap actor are among the brides and grooms taking part in the next series of the popular dating show. Photo by Warner Media. | Warner Media

Dating show fans are threatening to boycott the new series of Married at First Sight as a soap actor and reality stars have been chosen to take part.

Filming has already begun on the next series of Married at First Sight Australia 2025, but fans are less than impressed to find that the cast includes faces that are already famous.

The 12th season of the popular dating show won’t air until next year, but fans are already threatening that they won’t be tuning in because of the choices for cast members.

The show has made a name for itself by pairing up singles from across Australia and asking them to say ‘I do’ when they meet for the first time on their wedding day. Only then do they begin a relationship to see if true love really can blossom by doing dating in reverse.

Originally, the show was built around helping civilians find the one, but it seems bosses may have changed their approach this year as the 2025 line up includes a number of people who are already in the limelight - including a Neighbours actor.

The controversy began after Daily Mail Australia reported that former Bachelor star Sierah Swepstone and Perth-based fitness coach Paul Antoine, who previously appeared on The Real Love Boat, will be part of the new season.

The Bachelor star Sierah Swepstone.

Swepstone’s elimination from The Bachelor in 2021 went down in reality TV history as one of the best exits when she said Jimmy Nicholson wasn't into “tall, horny bogans” after he sent her home.

According to an insider, producers are hoping that the new cast will once again bring unparalleled drama. They also said that the series will feature the most outrageous cast to date, as reported by MailOnline.

The Real Love Boat star Paul Antoine.

A Neighbours actor is also one of the grooms who will be hoping to find love. Jeff Gobbels made his debut on the long-running Aussie soap in 2017 as police officer Kurt Bridges and went on to appear in three episodes of the show.

Swepstone, Antoine and Gobbels have already been paired with their partners and had their wedding days, but viewers will have to wait until next year to see exactly what happens between them - if they do watch at all.

Neighbours actor Jeff Gobbels.

Fans have taken to social media to express their disappointment that three TV stars have been cast. 'For the last time Australia wants to see real genuine everyday people... not these types!! For the love of God,” one wrote.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Why can't they find people that genuinely want to find a partner,” another questioned. “Not someone that's after social media fame. So over seeing all these people that are just social climbers.”

“MAFS has lost its authenticity,” one person declared. They added: “It's supposed to be about genuine people finding love, not giving more airtime to people who are already famous.”