2 . Married at First Sight

Married at First Sight UK 2023 groom Arthur Poremba has previously spoken out about how much he and his fellow contestants were paid during their time on the show - and it's all based on their salary in their normal working life. “They (the producers) give you whatever you would have been paid at work, you have to prove what you earn so can’t say you make £10,000 a week," he said. “I think they have a maximum is probably around £1,200 to £1,300 a week. It's a good deal. You’re not working, getting everything paid for and staying in a beautiful apartment.” The show sees singles paired by relationship experts and then embark on a fast-tracked relationship where they move in together and meet each other's family and friends - as if they are married. | Married at First Sight