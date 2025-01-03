Whether looking for love, wanting to further their careers or simply wishing to be famous, every year thousands of ordinary people - possibly even millions - apply to be on one of the vast array of reality TV shows that keep us entertained.
Some of these shows are filmed over a matter of days, while others require weeks or even months of commitment. Contestants therefore have to leave their normal lives behind and they’re unable to work, so it’s no surprise that they are given a salary of sorts just for being on the shows.
Sometimes the fee paid is dependant on how long a person actually takes part on the show - fair enough when most of them have an aspect which means contestants are either voted out or can choose to leave after only a few days.
1. Love Is Blind
Renee Poche who took part in season five of Netflix dating show Love Is Blind US claims to have only been paid just $8,000 (around £6,000) for her time - which included working up to 20 hours per day and seven days a week. Participants also have to pay for certain elements on their wedding days themselves. Colleen Reed, who married Matt Bolton in the series three finale, admitted spending an estimated $4,000 (around £3,000) on hair, makeup and clothes whilst on the show. None of the participants of the UK version have said how much they were paid, or how much they had to pay out of their own money, but perhaps it's worth it for a chance at true love. | Netflix
2. Married at First Sight
Married at First Sight UK 2023 groom Arthur Poremba has previously spoken out about how much he and his fellow contestants were paid during their time on the show - and it's all based on their salary in their normal working life. “They (the producers) give you whatever you would have been paid at work, you have to prove what you earn so can’t say you make £10,000 a week," he said. “I think they have a maximum is probably around £1,200 to £1,300 a week. It's a good deal. You’re not working, getting everything paid for and staying in a beautiful apartment.” The show sees singles paired by relationship experts and then embark on a fast-tracked relationship where they move in together and meet each other's family and friends - as if they are married. | Married at First Sight
3. Love Island
Contestants enter the Love Island villa hoping to find love - and they are reportedly paid somewhere between £200 and £375 a week while they conduct their search. The show runs for eight weeks between June and August, so the longest serving contestants stand to make up to £3,000 during their search for the one. The prize for the winning couple is also £50,000 - and there's additional payments for any advertisements cast members carry out during their time on the show, for example by wearing a certain item of clothing. | ITV Photo: ITV
4. The Apprentice
Contesants enter The Apprentice hoping to win the £250,000 investment from Lord Alan Sugar for their business. While only one can win, they're all paid a flat rate of £2,000 for appearing on the show, whether they avoid the boardroom or not and are fired first or win. Those who last the longest are in the process for two to three months. Presumably, they all have someone they trust taking care of their businesses while they are away. | BBC
