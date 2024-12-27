Reality shows coming to UK TV in 2025. Photos by BBC (top left and right and bottom left) and Channel 4 (bottom right). | Photos by BBC (top left and right and bottom left) and Channel 4 (bottom right).

A new year is just around the corner - and there will be lots of reality shows to enjoy in 2025, including returning favourites and new programmes.

Here’s a list of all the reality shows we can look forward to in 2025.

The Traitors

Fans will soon be able to watch as our new group of Traitors and Faithfuls descend on the famous Scottish Highlands estate for a game of whodunnit that could net them up to £120,000, all watched over by presenter Claudia Winkleman. Season three will air on New Year’s Day. We can also expect a celebrity version, another US version and an Irish version throughout the year.

Love Is Blind

Love Is Blind is one of Netflix’s most popular dating shows, which sees singles date in pods where they cannot see each other only hear each other. If they form a strong enough connection, they decide to get engaged sight unseen and only then do they meet properly for the first time. Then, after living together for three weeks and meeting each other’s friends and family, they have a wedding day where they must decide whether or not they are going to get married. There’s a German version airing on January 3 and a US version airing on Valentine’s Day. There’s also a UK version expected, possibly in August.

Dancing on Ice

Dancing on Ice is a staple part of the viewing schedule every January - and a whole new group of celebs will be strapping on their skates and taking to the ice rink to perform some spectacular dance routines with their professional partners. The show will return on January 12 on ITV1 and ITVX.

The Apprentice

Lord Alan Sugar, Baroness Karren Brady and Tim Campbell will all return at the helm for the 19th series of the classic business reality series in 2025. 18 brand new candidates will all battle it out for the opportunity of a lifetime in a bid to win Lord Sugar's £250,000 investment and mentorship. No official air date has been confirmed yet, but the 2024 series started on February 1 so we can expect a similar start date next year.

Love Island

ITV 2 dating show Love Island will return for its 10th year in 2025. The UK version of the show is expected to air throughout June and July, as it has done for the past few years, and will once again sees singles jet off to Majorca to move in to the famous Casa Amor in the hope of finding love. If you can’t wait until then the second All Stars version of the show, which welcomes back past contestants for a second chance of love, will air on January 13. There will also be international versions such as the US version.

Travel Show

The BBC announced they were looking for people to take part in a new travel reality show which will see contestants compete for a ‘life changing’ cash prize back in June. A teaser for the show on the BBC website, which has the working title Travel Show, reads: "Do you love solving clues and outsmarting your competition? If yes, then we want to hear from you! Throughout this experience you will be embarking on an epic journey, with the chance of winning a life changing cash prize at the end!" There will be US and UK versions of the series, both of which will be filmed in tandem, with expectations to launch in 2025 across American channel NBC and BBC One & iPlayer, respectively. Viewers will follow contestants as they embark on the road trip of a lifetime - but have no idea of their location.

Big Brother

The original social experiment, Big Brother, will be back with both a civilian and a celebrity version in 2025. The celeb version, which will air in the spring, will come before a third civilian version. Both will mark the 25th anniversary of the original social experiment TV show. This year the celebrity version aired in March and the civilan version aired in October, so we can expect the same general air dates next year.

Married at First Sight

One of the biggest dating reality shows, Married at First Sight, will be back on our screens in 2025 - and as always there will be multiple versions to enjoy. In the UK, we can expect the Australia version to air between February and April, followed by a UK version between September and November, and then a New Zealand version between November and December. That’s if the same release patterns of previous years are followed.

Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark

Netflix announced a brand new dating show to add to it’s hugely successful collection in July. The show is called ‘Sneaky Links: Dating After Dark’, and will ask participants to explore whether their casual connection can become a long-term commitment. The show will be presented by Netflix dating show veteran Chloe Veitch. The 25-year-old, from London, won the first series of ‘Too Hot to Handle’ in 2020, came a runner-up in ‘The Circle’ in 2021 and was then a finalist on ‘Perfect Match’ in 2023. The show will air in summer 2025.

Great British Bake Off

Baking reality show Great British Bake Off is expected to return for 2025. It’s thought the 16th series will hit our screens in September. As always, 12 of the UK’s best amateur bakers will work their way through various baking challenges to impress judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith, until just one remains.

I’m a Celebrity . . . Get Me Out of Here

I’m a Celeb is expected to be back for its 25th series in November 2025, but we haven’t heard any details about it yet. What we do know for sure is that the famous faces will have to give up their luxuries and go back to basics in the Australian jungle, and face the somewhat infamous bushtucker trials.

Stranded on Honeymoon Island

Stranded on Honeymoon Island, which has been created by the producers of Channel 4’s hugely successful dating show Married at First Sight (MAFS) and Netflix’s Love Is Blind, is no ordinary relationship show - instead it will throw couples in at the deep end. Twelve unlucky-in-love singles will be matched into couples and then stranded on a deserted island. We know it will be debuting on BBC One and BBC iPlayer later in 2025, but we don’t have any more specific details around a release date yet.

Celebrity Bear Hunt

Netflix series Celebrity Bear Hunt is set to be released in February 2025 and sees famous faces dropped into the Costa Rican jungle and becoming prey to survival expert Bear Grylls. It’s said that Grylls will track down contestants, eliminating them upon discovery, while Holly Willoughby will host the show.