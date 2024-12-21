Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A beloved BBC presenter is set to return to the broadcaster for the first time in four years.

Louise Minchin, aged 56, co-hosted BBC Breakfast until 2021 - and now she’s preparing to join another iconic BBC show.

Taking to Instagram this morning (Saturday December 21), the former newsreader revealed to her 142,000 followers that she is joining her friends Gloria Hunniford and Julia Somerville on show Rip Off Britain in 2025.

She wrote: “I have some fun news, much to my surprise,’ she wrote in the caption. ‘I am going to be back on the telly in the New Year. I am very excited to be joining the team at Rip Off Britain. I have always loved the show and looked up to the legends that present it, and have had an absolute blast working alongside Gloria and Julia, who are not only brilliant at their jobs but also very funny.!

She continued to say her new role feels like ‘such a privilege and a joy’, particularly as she is working with the two legendary presenters. She ended the post by telling her fans exactly when they could watch: “You can watch the show from Monday the 6th of January on @bbcone and @bbciplayer it is packed with lots of advice and information on how to keep you and your money safe,” she said.

Famous friends, fellow TV hosts and fans quickly took to the comments section to congrate Minchin on her upcoming role.

Former BBC Breakfast host Louise Michin has announced she will return to the BBC in 2025 to present Rip Off Britain alongside Gloria Hunniford and Julia Somerville. Photo by BBC. | BBC

Channel 4 star Steph McGovern wrote: “What a trio! Love this line up. Nice one Lou.” ITV’s Loose Women panellist Charlene White wrote: “ Yay!!! And you get to work with my amazing mate Gloria.” One fan even asked if Minchin would be up for presenting Match of the Day too, while many told her she’ll be “fab” in her new role.

It comes after news Angela Rippon, who has co-hosted the show for the past 15 years, will not be returning to the next season of Rip Off Britain as she is stepping aside to concentrate on other ventures.

A source told The Sun that this doesn’t mean Rippon won’t be returning to the show in the future though: “She is currently focusing on other projects, but the show looks forward to having her back in future series,” they said.

Next year’s show will see multiple episodes focused on scams to promote the BBC’s Scam Safe Week, as well as shows examining how pet owners are missing out on key insurance covers due to miscommunication.

It will mark the first time Minchin has fronted a series after she announced she was leaving BBC Breakfast after 20 years, back in 2021, to spend more time with family. She and husband David have been married for almost 30 years and share daughters Mia, 22, and 19-year-old Scarlett.