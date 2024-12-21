Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A singer is suing the BBC for £10million, claiming it ripped off her idea for a reality show.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gladness Jukic, aged 32, claims BBC3’s Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star was “stolen” from her email pitch in 2018.

Jukic claims her idea was sent to the broadcaster’s commissioning editors back in May 2018, around the time the show got the go-ahead. The show follows industry professionals as they search for Britain’s next make-up artist by setting them a series of challenges.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The singer says she has suffered “injury to feeling and financial loss” because of her idea not being credited or paid for. BBC lawyers, however, say her email bounced back and was never received and was submitted after they commissioned the show.

'Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star' cast. Pictured are host Leomie Anderson (centre), with judges Dominic Skinner (left) and Val Garland (right). Photo by BBC. | BBC

They also deny that the shows are similar except in “commonplace” ways which cannot be protected by copyright. They have sought to get Jukic’s claim thrown out at the High Court and a judge will decide the outcome at a later date which has not yet been decided.

The show, commonly referred to as ‘Glow Up’ by fans, is a reality competition that has been running on BBC Three for five years. It sees wannabe MUA’s take part in weekly challenges, which are judged by industry professionals Dominic Skinner and Val Garland, as well as weekly guest stars. Each week one contestant is asked to leave the compeition until the winner remains.

The first and second series were hosted by by Stacey Dooley. Maya Jama replacing Dooley as presenter for the third and fourth series and model Leomie Anderson has been the host for the most recent fifth and sixth series. There is also one series of the Irish version, Glow Up: Ireland, which was hosted by Maura Higgins.