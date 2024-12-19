A new name has been thrown in the ring to take part in Celebrity Traitors.

It’s been reported that ex-EastEnders star Danny Dyer could be tempted to join the an all-star roll of contestants next year for the wildly popular show.

The Sun has reported that the BBC has been in talks with actor about joining the murder mystery game - but they may have some persuading to do as Dyer has previously turned down offers from I’m a Celebrity and Strictly Come Dancing.

The Traitors presenter Claudia Winkleman outside the stately home which features in the series | Cody Burridge/BBC/Studio Lambert/PA Wire

A source told The Sun: “Danny Dyer is a reality TV booker’s dream signing but for years has turned down every offer. He’s a huge character who effortlessly creates telly magic without even trying, so Traitors bosses have been pursuing Danny hard. They’re doing everything they can to get the deal over the line.”

Danny Dyer | getty

Other people rumoured to take part in the show, which will be screened at some point next year, include Stephen Fry, Tom Daley, Clare Balding, Paloma Faith and Alan Carr.

The third series of the non-celebrity version starts on New Year’s Day.

A spokesperson for the BBC said: “The Traitors is a game that includes lies and deception, thus it would be foolhardy for any Faithful to speculate before the game has begun.”