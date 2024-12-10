The Traitors is returning to screens soon, but host Claudia WInkleman has told fans that “exciting things have changed” for series three.

Fans will soon be able to watch as our new group of Traitors and Faithfuls descend on the famous Scottish Highlands estate for a game of whodunnit that could net them up to £120,000. Presenter Claudia Winkleman has teased what’s in store for the new series, with promises that the new batch of contestants will be kept on their toes.

She said: “I would love to tell you all about series three, but then I will get fired so I can tell you absolutely nothing. What I will tell you is that things are different this year. There are some really exciting things that have changed, which keeps everyone on the toes and feeds into the central premise of trust. I can’t wait for everyone to see.”

Claudia added that viewers can expect more twists from the upcoming series, saying: “The new contestants can watch previous series, but that doesn’t mean it will necessarily help them, how can it? Every series has a whole new bunch of players, with different minds, and different interpretations of the game.

“And like any good murder mystery, the plot is always full of twists and turns. There’s one twist this year which will hopefully have viewers on the edge of their seat.”

The show, which premiered its first series in 2022, has grown massively in popularity. Following word-of-mouth hype around the first series of the show, viewing figures increased from a high of 4.73 million viewers in the series one finale to 8.03 million viewers in the series two finale.

Claudia said: “I know why I love it, and that’s because the game is so clever, and you can never predict what’s going to happen. Watching people work other people out, is fascinating.

“The other thing that’s so interesting, is that we’re told all our lives to trust our guts, but The Traitors suggests that maybe our guts don’t know as much as we think they do.”

When is The Traitors UK back?

The BBC has announced that The Traitors will be returning to screens at 8pm on New Year’s Day. It will be shown on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with all previous episodes available now on the streaming service.