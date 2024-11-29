The Traitors returns with new series as BBC confirms premieres on New Year’s Day 2025

29th Nov 2024

The wait is over -The Traitors is back for another round of backstabbing and betrayal as the BBC confirms the hit reality show’s return.

The new series, hosted by Claudia Winkleman, will premiere on New Year’s Day 2025, kicking off the drama at 8pm with the first two episodes. From episode three onward, the show will air at 9pm on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday nights.

Set in a castle in the Scottish Highlands, The Traitors features contestants living together while trying to identify and eliminate the secret “Traitors” among them, who are plotting to sabotage the group.

Claudia Winkleman is back to host another series of The Traitors.Claudia Winkleman is back to host another series of The Traitors.
Claudia Winkleman is back to host another series of The Traitors. | BBC Pictures

The first season was a massive success, attracting over 7 million viewers for the finale, where 23-year-old Harry Clark walked away with £95,150 after deceiving his best friend Mollie Pearce. Following its popularity, the BBC has confirmed a third season is already recorded, with a fourth and a celebrity edition also in the pipeline.

In a teaser for the upcoming series, three hooded figures are seen walking toward an old building carrying lanterns, accompanied by the show’s eerie soundtrack. Fireworks light up the sky, spelling out “New Year’s Day” alongside the Traitors symbol, while Claudia Winkleman appears at the end, urging viewers: “Start the New Year with a bang.”

